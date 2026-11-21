Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday used the Guns N' Roses concert in Guwahati and Bollywood chartbusters to showcase the state's development story, giving popular Hindi and English songs a local twist through a series of posters.

Assam is rocking, best is yet to come: Himanta gives Guns N' Roses twist to state's achievements more less

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In a post on X, he said the American rock band taking the stage in Assam a few days ago was another reason to celebrate how far the state has come.

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"Your favourite songs have an Assam twist, and your favourite artistes have an Assam connection!" Sarma wrote.

"As Guns N' Roses took the stage in Assam a few days ago, there's one more reason to celebrate how far we've come. Assam is rocking, and the best is yet to come," he added.

Along with the post, the CM shared six posters that reworked well-known song titles to highlight the state's schemes and achievements.

The first poster was on 'Sweet Child O' Mine', showing Sarma himself wearing a gamosa, hugging three children.

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{{^usCountry}} The tagline reads: "Investing in the dreams of Assam's children." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tagline reads: "Investing in the dreams of Assam's children." {{/usCountry}}

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'O Sanam... Assam ki suraksha ki kasam!' showed police escorting a handcuffed man and seizing packets of suspected drugs.

The tagline of this poster reads as "Nasha mukt Assam, surakshit Assam!"

The 'Phir Se Ud Chala' poster showed five young people a footballer, students and a sportsperson looking at the horizon, with a tagline "Assam's young talent is taking flight! From classrooms to stadiums, from cultural stages to new horizons".

'Mere Haath Mein Tera Haath Ho - Drug traffickers par sakht karwaai har baar ho!' showed Assam Police personnel escorting a handcuffed man, underlining the state's crackdown on drug trafficking.

Another poster 'Assam ne Crazy Kiya Re!' highlighted an upcoming Tata Electronics facility and the tagline reads as " ₹27,000 crore semiconductor investment!".

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The last one was on 'Teri Ore - A more connected Assam, har disha mein!', showing a wide, modern highway cutting through green hills that highlighted an improved road connectivity in the state.

Sarma had earlier welcomed Guns N' Roses to Guwahati, describing the city as the new address of 'Paradise City' the band's iconic 1987 anthem from 'Appetite for Destruction' ahead of their concert on November 17 at the state capital.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.