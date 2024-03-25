 Assam MLA Bharat Chandra Narah quits Congress after party refuses ticket to wife | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Assam MLA Bharat Chandra Narah quits Congress after party refuses ticket to wife

ByHT News Desk
Mar 25, 2024 11:57 AM IST

Assam MLA Bharat Chandra Narah quit Congress after his wife didn't get a ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Bharat Chandra Narah, the MLA of Nowboicha in Assam's Lakhimpur district, resigned from the Congress on Monday.

Former Congress MLA Bharat Chandra Narah
Former Congress MLA Bharat Chandra Narah

The resignation comes two days after the Congress announced Uday Shankar Hazarika as its candidate for the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat. Narah was reportedly hopeful that his party would nominate his wife Ranee Narah, a former Union Minister, for the seat.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He sent a one-line resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. "I do hereby resign from the Indian National Congress with immediate effect," the MLA said in the letter.

Read more: 'PM Modi making Congress corrupt-mukt': Jairam Ramesh on Naveen Jindal's BJP switch

On Sunday, Narah resigned from the post of the chairman of Assam Congress' media cell. “I do hereby tender my resignation from my position as chairman of the Media Department, Assam PCC, effective immediately,” he wrote in his resignation letter to Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah.

Bharat Chandra Narah's wife Ranee Narah is a three-time MP from the Lakhimpur seat in Assam.

Read more: ‘INDI intact, but not on Earth’: Himanta Sarma jabs Congress-led opposition bloc

Both Ranee Narah and Uday Shankar Hazarika had quit the ruling BJP to join Congress months ago. Since then, they were in close contention for the Lakhimpur constituency seat.

While Ranee Narah's name has been left out of Congress' list, Hazarika will be fighting against BJP candidate Pradan Baruah, who is seeking his third straight term on the seat.

The Congress party announced its final list of candidates for Assam on March 12. Out of the 14 total Lok Sabha seats in Assam, Congress has declared candidates for 13 seats, while its ally Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) will be contesting from one seat.

Click here for election live updates

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live Updates, Bihar Board 12th Result Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Assam MLA Bharat Chandra Narah quits Congress after party refuses ticket to wife
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On