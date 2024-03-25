Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Karnataka mining baron to rejoin BJP today
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Campaigning for the general elections is in full swing. While the BJP-led ruling NDA is banking on prime minister Narendra Modi's popularity, the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc's preparations have been hit by the arrest of Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal by the ED in the Delhi liquor policy case....Read More
On Sunday, meanwhile, the BJP brought out its fifth list, declaring candidates for another 111 seats. For the seats announced, the ruling party has dropped its sitting MPs on as many as 37 constituencies, of which as many as nine are in Uttar Pradesh, five in Gujarat, four in Odisha, and three each in Bihar, Karnataka, and Jharkhand. Varun Gandhi, the party's incumbent parliamentarian from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, has been denied ticket, and replaced by UP minister Jitin Prasada, while Maneka Gandhi, Varun's mother, has been re-nominated from Sultanpur.
Actors Arun Govil and Kangana Ranaut will contest from Meerut (UP) and Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) respectively, while K Surendran, the BJP's Kerala unit president, has been picked for Kerala's Wayanad, from where he will challenge Congress' Rahul Gandhi, the current MP.
Voting for the Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases: April 19, 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25, and June 1. The counting of votes for all 543 constituencies will be held on June 1.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: ‘Gratitude,’ says actor Arun Govil, fielded from Meerut by BJP
Heartfelt gratitude to Shri Narendra Modi ji and the election committee for making me the candidate from Meerut, and giving me such a big responsibility. I will make every effort to fully live up to the trust of the: Arun Govil
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Gali Janardhana Reddy to return to BJP today
Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPK) founder and mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy will rejoin the BJP at 10 am on Monday.
“Today I had a meeting with our party leaders. To see PM Modi as the prime minister once again, we are joining the BJP. I have been working for the BJP since the age of 25 when Lal Krishna Advani carried out the Rath Yatra,” Reddy told reporters a day ago.