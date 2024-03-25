Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Karnataka mining baron to rejoin BJP today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Campaigning for the general elections is in full swing. While the BJP-led ruling NDA is banking on prime minister Narendra Modi's popularity, the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc's preparations have been hit by the arrest of Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal by the ED in the Delhi liquor policy case....Read More

On Sunday, meanwhile, the BJP brought out its fifth list, declaring candidates for another 111 seats. For the seats announced, the ruling party has dropped its sitting MPs on as many as 37 constituencies, of which as many as nine are in Uttar Pradesh, five in Gujarat, four in Odisha, and three each in Bihar, Karnataka, and Jharkhand. Varun Gandhi, the party's incumbent parliamentarian from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, has been denied ticket, and replaced by UP minister Jitin Prasada, while Maneka Gandhi, Varun's mother, has been re-nominated from Sultanpur.

Actors Arun Govil and Kangana Ranaut will contest from Meerut (UP) and Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) respectively, while K Surendran, the BJP's Kerala unit president, has been picked for Kerala's Wayanad, from where he will challenge Congress' Rahul Gandhi, the current MP.

Voting for the Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases: April 19, 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25, and June 1. The counting of votes for all 543 constituencies will be held on June 1.