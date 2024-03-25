Edit Profile
New Delhi
Monday, Mar 25, 2024
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Karnataka mining baron to rejoin BJP today

    Mar 25, 2024 8:00 AM IST
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: The polling will be held in seven phases, with the first phase on April 19 and the last, on June 1. Counting will be on June 4.
    Gali Janardhana Reddy (HT File)
    Gali Janardhana Reddy (HT File)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Campaigning for the general elections is in full swing. While the BJP-led ruling NDA is banking on prime minister Narendra Modi's popularity, the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc's preparations have been hit by the arrest of Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal by the ED in the Delhi liquor policy case....Read More

    On Sunday, meanwhile, the BJP brought out its fifth list, declaring candidates for another 111 seats. For the seats announced, the ruling party has dropped its sitting MPs on as many as 37 constituencies, of which as many as nine are in Uttar Pradesh, five in Gujarat, four in Odisha, and three each in Bihar, Karnataka, and Jharkhand. Varun Gandhi, the party's incumbent parliamentarian from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, has been denied ticket, and replaced by UP minister Jitin Prasada, while Maneka Gandhi, Varun's mother, has been re-nominated from Sultanpur.

    Actors Arun Govil and Kangana Ranaut will contest from Meerut (UP) and Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) respectively, while K Surendran, the BJP's Kerala unit president, has been picked for Kerala's Wayanad, from where he will challenge Congress' Rahul Gandhi, the current MP.

    Voting for the Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases: April 19, 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25, and June 1. The counting of votes for all 543 constituencies will be held on June 1.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 25, 2024 8:00 AM IST

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: ‘Gratitude,’ says actor Arun Govil, fielded from Meerut by BJP

    Heartfelt gratitude to Shri Narendra Modi ji and the election committee for making me the candidate from Meerut, and giving me such a big responsibility. I will make every effort to fully live up to the trust of the: Arun Govil

    Mar 25, 2024 7:35 AM IST

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Gali Janardhana Reddy to return to BJP today

    Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPK) founder and mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy will rejoin the BJP at 10 am on Monday.

    “Today I had a meeting with our party leaders. To see PM Modi as the prime minister once again, we are joining the BJP. I have been working for the BJP since the age of 25 when Lal Krishna Advani carried out the Rath Yatra,” Reddy told reporters a day ago.

    © 2024 HindustanTimes