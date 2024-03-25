'PM Modi making Congress corrupt-mukt': Jairam Ramesh on Naveen Jindal's BJP switch

With several Congress leaders, including those who have faced or are facing corruption cases jumping ship to the BJP, the latest being Naveen Jindal, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Sunday mentioned how prime minister Narendra Modi wanted a Congress-free India, but thanks to such moves by the PM, the grand old party now had ‘no corrupt member’ in its ranks. Naveen Jindal joined BJP in the presence of party leader Vinod Tawde at BJP HQ in New Delhi (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

“When you need a giant-sized washing machine, this had to happen. And After making ZERO contributions to the party in the last ten years, saying I am resigning from it is a big joke,” Ramesh, the Congress' general secretary in-charge for communications, posted on X (formerly Twitter).

With the post, Ramesh attached screenshots of two old news articles, of which one showed that Jindal had been summoned as an accused in a money laundering case, while the other stated that he had been charged in coal allocation scam.

“The PM wanted a Congress-mukt Bharat (India). Instead he has made a Corrupt-mukt Congress by deploying so many washing machines along with the ED and the CBI to force corrupt Congressmen to flee to his embrace!" Ramesh added.

Opposition leaders call the BJP a ‘washing machine party' as, according to them, non-BJP leaders being investigated by central agencies are given clean chit, or probe against them slows down, as soon as they join the saffron camp.

Jindal was Congress' Lok Sabha MP from Haryana's Kurukshetra constituency twice, from 2004-2009 and 2009-2014. The BJP has given him ticket from Kurukshetra for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which will begin on April 19.