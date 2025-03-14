Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the state government has devised phased plans for the systematic development of all historical sites associated with Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardev. Assam to develop historical sites linked with Vaishnav saint in phased manner: Himanta

Sarma also inaugurated a ₹11.14-crore infrastructural development project at Sankardev Than, Patbaushi Satra, and Dev Damodar Dev Guru's Adi Dham in Barpeta to safeguard Vaishnav heritage.

The CM, during his visit to Barpeta, laid the foundation for a ₹7.32 crore infrastructural development initiative at Chinpara Bhithi Than, a site of historical significance where Srimanta Sankardev had spent a year.

Srimanta Sankardev had spent a significant period of his life in Patbaushi, where he composed many of his invaluable literary works, he said.

Sarma said after assuming the office of the chief minister, he had visited Barpeta and Patbaushi and announced a project to preserve the region’s cultural and historical legacy.

''In fulfilment of that commitment, the foundation stone for this initiative has now been laid,'' he said.

Sarma said a ₹50-crore development project would be undertaken for Madhupur Satra at Coocbehar in West Bengal, where the saint had died.

The chief minister also visited the historic Barpeta Sattra, renowned for the ongoing four-day ‘Doul Utsav’ celebrations, and participated in the traditional Holi geet performance by artistes.

He also inaugurated the Srimanta Sankardev Museum at Patbaushi Sattra.

Sarma visited the Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardev, in Nagaon district and offered prayers for the wellbeing of people.

The state government is developing the Than into an ideal place of religious and cultural tourism, which will be completed by October this year.

It is implementing the project with the aim to set up a spiritual, cultural, tourism and research centre to reflect the cultural ideology of the people of Assam as presented by Vaishnavism propounded by Srimanta Sankardev, Sarma added.

