The Assam government and Bharti Airtel Limited on Wednesday signed an agreement to set up two data centres in Jorhat and Silchar, involving a combined initial investment of ₹455 crore. The projects, with a proposed capacity of 25 MW, are expected to generate around 164 direct jobs, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Assam plans two more data centres linked to the semiconductor manufacturing facility at Jagiroad, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced. more less

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The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Nandita Dutta, commissioner and secretary of the department of information technology, and Priyanka Jain, circle head (commercial) for Assam and the Northeast at Bharti Airtel Limited, in the presence of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

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Addressing the gathering, Sarma said that alongside physical infrastructure such as roads, bridges, railways and power supply, reliable and secure digital infrastructure had become equally essential with the rapid growth of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, big data and digital services.

Describing data centres as the backbone of the modern digital economy, he said the Assam government was committed to developing the state not merely as a consumer of digital services but also as a contributor to India’s expanding digital economy and a digital gateway to the Northeast.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposed 10 MW data centre in Jorhat will be built on around four acres of land at an initial investment of ₹200 crore. The 15 MW facility in Silchar will come up on approximately five acres, with an initial investment of ₹255 crore, Sarma said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed 10 MW data centre in Jorhat will be built on around four acres of land at an initial investment of ₹200 crore. The 15 MW facility in Silchar will come up on approximately five acres, with an initial investment of ₹255 crore, Sarma said. {{/usCountry}}

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The two projects, with a combined investment of ₹455 crore, are expected to create around 164 direct jobs, besides generating indirect employment in construction, engineering, security, maintenance and other allied sectors.

Sarma said Airtel’s first data centre in Assam, with a capacity of 15 MW, was under construction at the IT Park in Bongora, Guwahati. The project involves an investment of ₹250 crore and is scheduled for completion by March 2028.

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Once all three facilities are operational, Bharti Airtel’s total data centre capacity in Assam will reach 40 MW, with a cumulative first-phase investment of ₹705 crore.

The chief minister also announced that two more data centres would be established in connection with the semiconductor manufacturing facility at Jagiroad.