At INDIA bloc meeting, Mallikarjun Kharge welcomes ‘all parties which..'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the Opposition's INDIA bloc would welcome all parties that share a fundamental commitment to the values enshrined in the Preamble of the Constitution. Addressing the opposition grouping's first meeting after its impressive gains in Lok Sabha election results 2024, the Congress chief said the mandate was “decisively against Mr Modi”. INDIA bloc leaders hold a meeting at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Wednesday. (AICC)

Mallikarjun Kharge also told the opposition leaders, who had converged at his residence, that all INDIA bloc partners fought well, unitedly and resolutely. Follow Live Updates on Lok Sabha election results 2024

“The mandate is decisively against Mr Modi, against him and the substance and style of his politics. It is a huge political loss for him personally apart from being a clear moral defeat as well. However, he is determined to subvert the will of the people,” Mallikarjun Kharge said.

The meeting was held to explore the possibilities of government formation, the alliance's future strategy, and whether to contact former allies Nitish Kumar and N Chandrababu Naidu.

“The INDIA alliance welcomes all parties which share its fundamental commitment to the values enshrined in the Preamble to our Constitution and to its many provisions for economic, social and political justice,” the Congress president said in his opening remarks.

Thanking the INDIA bloc partners, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "I welcome all INDIA alliance partners. We fought well, fought unitedly, fought resolutely."

After the meeting, Kharge, while addressing the media, said, “The constituents of the INDIA bloc thank the people of India for the overwhelming support received by our alliance. The people's mandate has given befitting reply to the BJP and their politics of hate, corruption. This is a mandate in defence of the Constitution of India and against price rise, unemployment and crony capitalism and also to save democracy. The INDIA bloc will continue to fight against the fascist rule of the BJP led by Modi…”