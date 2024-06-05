Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Cabinet meet likely today after muted Lok Sabha victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu will both be in Delhi on Wednesday for a meeting of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), a day after votes were counted for the recently held Lok Sabha elections. Tipped to win well over 300 seats by almost all exit polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the largest NDA constituent, and which had set a target of 370 Lok Sabha seats on its own and more than 400 with its allies, fell way short of the mark.
The BJP, which was seeking a third consecutive term in office and a third straight single-party majority, won 240 seats, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). NDA’s overall tally, on the other hand, stood at 292.
On the other hand, the Congress-led opposition INDIA bloc will also hold a meet to chart its next course of action, with the grand old party winning 99 seats, as per the ECI, in what its best performance since 2009, The opposition alliance, which surprised everyone with its strong show, has a current tally of 234 seats, and may contact both Nitish and Naidu to switch over and deny a third straight term to the BJP and NDA.
While Kumar is infamous for repeatedly changing sides, Naidu, whose TDP won the simultaneous Andhra Pradesh polls, walked out of the NDA in 2018 before again joining hands with the BJP ahead of the recent Lok Sabha elections.
In Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party won 37 seats, emerging as the single-largest party. The Congress won 6 seats. The BJP, which had scored landslide victories in 2014 and 2019, won 33 seats.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first reaction, said that people have placed their faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance for a third time in the Lok Sabha elections and that he would continue the good work done in the last decade to keep fulfilling their aspirations.
“I bow to the Janata Janardan for this affection and assure them that we will continue the good work done in the last decade to keep fulfilling the aspirations of people,” Modi wrote on X (formally Twitter).
“I also salute all our Karyakartas for their hard work. Words will never do justice to their exceptional efforts,” he added.
With support from key allies N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar's JD(U), which won 16 and 12 seats in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, respectively, and other alliance partners, the NDA crossed the halfway mark.
Members of the INDIA bloc are slated to hold a meeting at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Wednesday evening. According to reports, the top opposition leaders will likely discuss whether to contact their former allies, Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu, to form the government.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term, but the BJP will need to rely on the support of other parties in his coalition - JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP's chief Chandrababu Naidu, falling 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark - a stunning blow for the PM, who had hoped for a landslide victory '400 paar'.
For the first time, since the BJP swept to power in 2014, it did not secure a majority on its own - far fewer than the record 303 it won in the 2019 election.
The BJP which was seeking a third consecutive term in office and a third straight single-party majority, won 240 seats, while the Congress got 99 seats, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). However, NDA's overall tally stood at 292.