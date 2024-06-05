Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Cabinet meet likely today after muted Lok Sabha victory

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded at the party headquarters as the party leads in the Lok Sabha elections amid the counting of votes, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu will both be in Delhi on Wednesday for a meeting of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), a day after votes were counted for the recently held Lok Sabha elections. Tipped to win well over 300 seats by almost all exit polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the largest NDA constituent, and which had set a target of 370 Lok Sabha seats on its own and more than 400 with its allies, fell way short of the mark....Read More

The BJP, which was seeking a third consecutive term in office and a third straight single-party majority, won 240 seats, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). NDA’s overall tally, on the other hand, stood at 292.

PM Narendra Modi is likely to achieve a hattrick of terms in the top post.

On the other hand, the Congress-led opposition INDIA bloc will also hold a meet to chart its next course of action, with the grand old party winning 99 seats, as per the ECI, in what its best performance since 2009, The opposition alliance, which surprised everyone with its strong show, has a current tally of 234 seats, and may contact both Nitish and Naidu to switch over and deny a third straight term to the BJP and NDA.

While Kumar is infamous for repeatedly changing sides, Naidu, whose TDP won the simultaneous Andhra Pradesh polls, walked out of the NDA in 2018 before again joining hands with the BJP ahead of the recent Lok Sabha elections.