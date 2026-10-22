At least 6 killed, 40 injured as passenger bus crashes into tree in Chhattisgarh’s MCB district

At least six people were killed and 40 others injured after a passenger bus carrying 46 people crashed into a roadside tree in Chhattisgarh’s Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB) district on Thursday, police said.
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The accident took place shortly after noon near the Semarmathani turn on the Manendragarh-Kelhari road when the bus was travelling towards Kelhari, a police officer said, adding that four of the injured were in critical condition.
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Superintendent of police (SP) Ratna Singh said passengers told her that the driver lost control of the steering, following which the bus crashed into the roadside tree.
“Six passengers, including four women, died in the accident. Around 20 people, including the driver, suffered serious injuries, while another 20 sustained minor injuries,” Singh said.
Police identified the deceased as Panchram (70), Madhu and Neha, all three residents of Rojhi village; bus owner Sipahi Lal from Kelhari; Sangeeta from Gudru village in Kelhari; and Sukaron (80) from Kelhari.
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The injured were taken to hospitals in Manendragarh and Chirmiri. Two seriously injured passengers were referred to Ambikapur for better medical treatment, while two others were shifted to the district hospital in Chirmiri, police officers said.
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The injured were taken to hospitals in Manendragarh and Chirmiri. Two seriously injured passengers were referred to Ambikapur for better medical treatment, while two others were shifted to the district hospital in Chirmiri, police officers said.
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Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the deaths and directed the district administration to ensure proper treatment of the injured. The state government will provide ₹5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 each to those injured, Sai said.
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Police said an FIR will be registered and action will be taken against those found responsible after the investigation.
Ritesh Mishra is the State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh with Hindustan Times. He reports on Maoism, internal security, politics, mining, governance, and major developments shaping the state. Based in Raipur, he has covered Chhattisgarh since 2016, reporting extensively from the Bastar region and other conflict-affected areas. With nearly two decades of experience in journalism, Ritesh has built a reputation for ground reporting from some of India's most challenging terrains. His coverage spans Left-Wing Extremism, counter-insurgency operations, elections, tribal affairs, environmental issues, infrastructure, mining, and socio-economic developments. He has reported on major security operations, policy initiatives, wildlife crime, and the changing dynamics of conflict and development in Central India. Before moving to Chhattisgarh, Ritesh spent eight years reporting from Madhya Pradesh, covering politics, administration, crime, development, and social issues. Throughout his career, he has reported on various forms of extremism in Central India, combining field reporting with in-depth analysis to produce accurate, balanced, and impactful journalism. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Ritesh worked with The Pioneer and The Free Press Journal, where he covered a wide range of beats and honed his skills in political, investigative, and field reporting.
His reporting is marked by exclusive stories, extensive fieldwork, and a commitment to factual, on-the-ground journalism that brings complex issues to a wider audience.
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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Home/India News/At least 6 killed, 40 injured as passenger bus crashes into tree in Chhattisgarh’s MCB district
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