ATF prices cut by 7%, commercial LPG rate hike by ₹111 per cylinder

Meanwhile, the price of commercial LPG cylinder was raised by ₹111. The reduction follows three consecutive monthly increases.

On December 1, the ATF prices were raised by 5.4 per cent after similar such hikes in November and October. The latest cut offsets more than two-thirds of the increase recorded since October 1.

ATF price in Delhi was cut by ₹7,353.75 per kilolitre, or 7.3 per cent, to ₹92,323.02 per kl, PTI reported.

Relief for airlines The price cut is expected to ease cost pressures on airlines, for whom fuel accounts for nearly 40 per cent of total operating expenses. Airlines did not immediately comment on the impact of the revision.

City-wise ATF rates ATF prices were also revised downward in other metro cities. In Mumbai, the new rate is ₹86,352.19 per kl. Chennai and Kolkata recorded revised prices of ₹95,770 per kl and ₹95,378.02 per kl, respectively. Rates vary across cities due to differences in local taxes.

Commercial LPG prices increased Alongside the ATF revision, oil companies increased the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by ₹111. In Delhi, the cylinder now costs ₹1,691.50.

Highest level since June The hike comes after two months of reductions in commercial LPG prices. With the latest increase, rates have reached their highest level since June last year.

Domestic LPG unchanged Prices of domestic LPG used for household cooking were left unchanged at ₹853 per 14.2-kg cylinder. The last revision was a ₹50 hike in April 2025.

Monthly price mechanism Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation revise ATF and LPG prices on the first day of every month based on international prices and exchange rate movements.

Petrol, diesel remain unchanged Petrol and diesel prices continue to remain unchanged following a ₹2 per-litre cut in March last year. In Delhi, petrol is priced at ₹94.72 per litre, while diesel costs ₹87.62 per litre.

