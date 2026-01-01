LPG price hike: Commercial cylinder to get costlier from January 1. Check new rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai

Oil marketing companies have increased the prices of commercial LPG cylinders from today. The hike is expected to raise operating expenses for hotels, restaurants and other businesses that rely heavily on cooking gas. The cost of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has increased by ₹111 nationwide. (PTI/Representative Image)

The cost of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has increased by ₹111 nationwide. In Delhi, the new retail price is ₹1,691.50, up from ₹1,580.50. Mumbai saw prices rise to ₹1,642.50 from ₹1,531.50, while Kolkata’s rate increased from ₹1,684 to ₹1,795. Chennai recorded the sharpest jump, with rates climbing from ₹1,739.50 to ₹1,849.50. Prices of 5-kg free trade LPG cylinders were also raised by ₹27.

Along with the increase in commercial LPG rates, the prices of 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders have also been raised. The cost of the 5 kg FTL cylinder has gone up by ₹27, effective January 1, ANI reported.