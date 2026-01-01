LPG price hike: Commercial cylinder to get costlier from January 1. Check new rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai
In Delhi, the new retail price is ₹1,691.50, up from ₹1,580.50. Mumbai saw prices rise to ₹1,642.50 from ₹1,531.50.
Oil marketing companies have increased the prices of commercial LPG cylinders from today. The hike is expected to raise operating expenses for hotels, restaurants and other businesses that rely heavily on cooking gas.
The cost of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has increased by ₹111 nationwide. In Delhi, the new retail price is ₹1,691.50, up from ₹1,580.50. Mumbai saw prices rise to ₹1,642.50 from ₹1,531.50, while Kolkata’s rate increased from ₹1,684 to ₹1,795. Chennai recorded the sharpest jump, with rates climbing from ₹1,739.50 to ₹1,849.50. Prices of 5-kg free trade LPG cylinders were also raised by ₹27.
Along with the increase in commercial LPG rates, the prices of 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders have also been raised. The cost of the 5 kg FTL cylinder has gone up by ₹27, effective January 1, ANI reported.
Household consumers, however, have not been affected. Domestic LPG cylinders of 14.2 kg continue to be sold at ₹853, the same price since a ₹50 hike in April last year.
Earlier, in August, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had highlighted the Centre’s decision to provide financial support to oil marketing companies to help maintain stable LPG prices across the country.
The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved a compensation package of ₹30,000 crore to be paid in twelve instalments to oil companies that absorbed losses despite global price volatility.
The revised commercial LPG prices have come into effect from January 1 and will remain applicable until oil marketing companies announce the next review.
(With ANI inputs)