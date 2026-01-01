BSNL rolls out nationwide WiFi calling in push to counter Reliance Jio, Airtel

India’s state-backed telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. has launched nationwide WiFi calling services, stepping up efforts to retain subscribers and modernise its network against private sector heavyweights. BSNL had 9.25 mobile subscribers and 44.2 lakh wired broadband subscribers in October 2025. (HT)

The new service, effective 1 January 2026, allows users across all telecom circles to make voice calls over WiFi networks without requiring a separate app. The move is designed to plug coverage gaps in “shadow zones”, such as high-rise buildings and basements where cellular signals often falter, the company said in a statement.

The rollout serves as a critical stopgap as BSNL races to complete its delayed 4G deployment. The carrier has now commissioned approximately 97,000 4G sites using an indigenous technology stack developed by a consortium led by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. An additional 23,000 sites are slated for deployment in the near-term to reach saturation coverage before any transition to 5G.

Network Modernisation BSNL’s push into VoWiFi—a standard already offered by Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd.—signals its intent to stabilise service quality. The operator said that the WiFi calling feature functions via the native dialer on most smartphones and will not incur additional charges, with usage billed against the subscriber’s active voice plan.

“The service is particularly beneficial in rural and remote areas where mobile coverage may be limited, provided a stable WiFi connection is available, including BSNL Bharat Fiber or other broadband services.”

Subscriber Gains According to data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, BSNL added a net 2.69 lakh wireless subscribers in October 2025, bringing its total mobile base to approximately 9.25 crore.

The state-run telco has benefited from tariff hikes by private operators in mid-2024 and 2025. While Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea still control over 90% of the wireless market, BSNL’s low-cost structure has made it an attractive alternative for price-sensitive users.

Broader Ecosystem The VoWiFi capability complements BSNL’s wireline dominance. The operator had about 44.2 lakh wired broadband subscribers as of October. By integrating WiFi calling, BSNL leverages its extensive fiber footprint to improve the mobile user experience, effectively offloading voice traffic to fixed-line networks.

BSNL is also phasing out legacy 3G services, refarming the 2100 MHz spectrum to bolster 4G capacity as it prepares for a software-led upgrade to 5G.