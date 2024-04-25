 ‘Australian govt appreciates New Delhi’s assistance on Avani Dias visa issue’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Australian govt appreciates New Delhi’s assistance on Avani Dias visa issue’

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 25, 2024 06:59 PM IST

Avani Dias, who worked in India as the South Asia bureau chief for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, left the country last week

NEW DELHI: Days after Australian journalist Avani Dias claimed she had to “abruptly” leave India as authorities purportedly said her visa wouldn’t be extended, people familiar with the matter said the Australian government appreciated the Indian side’s “assistance and cooperation” in the matter.

Avani Dias contended in a post on X on Tuesday that her visa was extended for two months after the intervention of the Australian government “less than 24 hours before my flight” (Instagram/AvaniDias)
Avani Dias contended in a post on X on Tuesday that her visa was extended for two months after the intervention of the Australian government “less than 24 hours before my flight” (Instagram/AvaniDias)

Dias, who worked in India as the South Asia bureau chief for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) since January 2022, left the country last week.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The people cited above said in response to a query from HT that the Australian government had been working with the Indian government and ABC on a visa extension for a journalist from Australian national broadcaster and “appreciated the ministry of external affairs’s assistance and cooperation”.

“We were pleased that the Indian government granted a visa for the journalist, though by that time she had chosen to leave India,” one of the people cited above said.

ABC’s coverage of India, particularly during the election period, is important to Australians and the Australian government, the people added.

Earlier, an Indian government official who declined to be named described Dias’s contention that she wasn’t allowed to cover India’s general election and was compelled to leave the country as “not correct”. The official said Dias left India because she had to meet the timeline for another job offer in Australia.

“The reason for her leaving was not delay in issuance of visa but personal reasons,” the official added.

Dias contended in a post on X on Tuesday that her visa was extended for two months after the intervention of the Australian government “less than 24 hours before my flight”. She also contended that she was told her election accreditation “would not come through because of an Indian Ministry directive”.

The development occurred against the backdrop of the removal from YouTube India of Dias’s documentary on the killing last year of pro-Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau triggered a diplomatic row by saying there were “credible allegations of a potential link” between Indian government agents and the killing of Nijjar.

The Indian official said ABC’s documentary, titled “Sikhs, Murder and Spies” and aired on March 21, was shot without appropriate permissions. The BSF too had declined permission for the ABC team to shoot close to the Wagah land border because of security-related restrictions, the official said.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / ‘Australian govt appreciates New Delhi’s assistance on Avani Dias visa issue’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On