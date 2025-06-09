Automatic doors for Mumbai locals: Railway board's big decision after Thane tragedy

Hours after two people were killed and six others injured after several passengers fell off a moving train in Thane district in Maharashtra Monday, the railway board announced two significant decisions. “The reason for the accident is believed to be an excessive crowd on the train,” the Central Railway said.(Praful Gangurde/ HT photos)

"All rakes under manufacturing for Mumbai Suburban will have automatic door closer facilities. All rakes in service will be redesigned and door closure facility will be provided in these rakes of Mumbai Suburban," Dilip Kumar, Executive Director (Information & Publicity) said.

After the incident at the Mumra station in Thane, the Central Railway in a statement said that the passengers had fallen off the local train due to overcrowding. The train was travelling to CSMT station.

“The reason for the accident is believed to be an excessive crowd on the train,” the Central Railway said, adding that the police and railway administration were at the spot.

Thane GRP’s senior police inspector Archana Dusane said that when the passengers fell, a mail/express train was passing from the adjacent track. She said that the police had received an alert, following which they rushed to the spot.

Authorities were alerted about the incident around 9:30 am by a guard on a train travelling to Kasara, after injured passengers were spotted on the track.

The Central Railway said that local train services had been affected due to the incident, adding, “The injured are being taken immediately to the nearest hospital. Investigation into the accident has begun.”