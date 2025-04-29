Axiom-4 Mission, carrying India's Shubhanshu Shukla, to launch on May 29

Axiom-4 Space mission, carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three others, will be launched on May 29, reported PTI news agency, citing a spokesperson. Indian Airforce (IAF) pilot Group Captain and ISRO astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla (L) has been named pilot for Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), a private spaceflight for the International Space Station (ISS).(Axiom Space - X)

With the Axiom 4 space mission, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will script history by becoming the first Indian astronaut to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

The Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) is a joint initiative between National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Shubhanshu Shukla will serve as mission pilot, joining three other international astronauts for a two-week stay aboard the orbital laboratory.

Shubhanshu Shukla will follow in the footsteps of Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to travel to space aboard Soyuz T-11 in 1984, under the Soviet Interkosmos programme.

Who is Shubhanshu Shukla?

Born on October 10, 1985, in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is a decorated test pilot in the IAF with over 2,000 hours of flying experience. Commissioned into the IAF's fighter wing in June 2006, he has flown a range of aircraft, including the Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Dornier, and An-32, according to the Axiom Mission 4 website.

Shubhanshu Shukla was promoted to the rank of Group Captain in March 2024, and also serves as an astronaut-designate for India’s Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission.

Shukla’s journey to space began in 2019 when he received a call from ISRO. He underwent intensive training at Russia's Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Star City, preparing for space missions with year-long training.

What is Axiom Mission 4?

Ax-4 will mark a historic moment not only for India, but also for Poland and Hungary, both of which will return to human spaceflight after more than 40 years. This mission will be the first time all three countries participate in a joint mission aboard the ISS.

Commanded by former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, the mission will include:

Shubhanshu Shukla – Pilot

Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland) – Mission Specialist

Tibor Kapu (Hungary) – Mission Specialist

The crew will spend up to 14 days in low-Earth orbit, conducting scientific research, outreach, and commercial activities.

Axiom Space described the mission as one that “redefines the pathway to low-Earth orbit and elevates national space programs globally.”