Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Ayodhya Ram temple's main work to be completed by October, says temple trust

PTI |
Jun 20, 2025 07:37 PM IST

The construction of the Ram temple began after a historic Supreme Court judgment in 2019 on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai on Friday said finishing touches are currently being given to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, marking a crucial stage in its construction.

Ayodhya Ram temple's consecration ceremony was held on January 22 last year.(PTI)
Ayodhya Ram temple's consecration ceremony was held on January 22 last year.(PTI)

Talking to reporters, Rai confirmed that once this work is complete, all heavy machinery will be taken down.

He said the "main work of the temple will be completed by October".

Emphasising that public 'darshan' (viewing) should not be hindered, Rai highlighted the pending works crucial for the security of the temple complex.

They include the construction of the boundary wall, which has not yet begun. He noted that these tasks, along with the construction of the auditorium, restrooms and the Trust office within the complex "may take another year to be completed".

The construction of the Ram temple began after a historic Supreme Court judgment in 2019 on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit. The Hindu litigants argued that the Babri mosque was constructed at the site of a temple marking the birthplace of Lord Ram.

The consecration ceremony was held on January 22 last year.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Ayodhya Ram temple's main work to be completed by October, says temple trust
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On