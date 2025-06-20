Ayodhya Ram temple's main work to be completed by October, says temple trust

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai on Friday said finishing touches are currently being given to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, marking a crucial stage in its construction. Ayodhya Ram temple's consecration ceremony was held on January 22 last year.(PTI)

Talking to reporters, Rai confirmed that once this work is complete, all heavy machinery will be taken down.

He said the "main work of the temple will be completed by October".

Emphasising that public 'darshan' (viewing) should not be hindered, Rai highlighted the pending works crucial for the security of the temple complex.

They include the construction of the boundary wall, which has not yet begun. He noted that these tasks, along with the construction of the auditorium, restrooms and the Trust office within the complex "may take another year to be completed".

The construction of the Ram temple began after a historic Supreme Court judgment in 2019 on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit. The Hindu litigants argued that the Babri mosque was constructed at the site of a temple marking the birthplace of Lord Ram.

The consecration ceremony was held on January 22 last year.