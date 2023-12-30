Canada-based Babbar Khalsa’s Lakhbir Singh Landa declared terrorist by MHA

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Friday declared Canada-based gangster and Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) leader Lakhbir Singh Landa an “individual terrorist” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Canada-based gangster and Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) leader Lakhbir Singh Landa.

Landa, who supervises smuggling of arms and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from Pakistan to India, is the mastermind behind the rocket propelled grenade (RPG) attack at the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali on May 9 last year, and is wanted by the Punjab Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in this regard.

According to a notification issued by MHA, Landa was also closely associated with Canada-based pro-Khalistan elements (PKEs), including deceased Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Sikhs for Justice leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun among others.

Landa, a resident of Harike in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, is currently based in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

“Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, backed by cross border agency, was involved in the terror attack through shoulder mounted Rocket Propelled Grenade on the building of Punjab State Intelligence Headquarter at Mohali. He has been involved in supply of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), arms, sophisticated weapons, explosives from across the border to various modules for carrying out terrorist activities in Punjab,” the notification said.

It added that Landa was also involved in various criminal cases related to raising of terror modules, extortion, killings, planting IEDs, smuggling of weapons and narcotics and using funds or proceeds thereof for terrorist acts in Punjab and other parts of the country.

Besides, the gangster is involved in targeted killings, extortions and other anti-national activities in different parts of India, the notification said.

A look out circular was issued against Landa in 2021 and NIA has also declared a reward on him.