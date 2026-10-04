Bandra mechanic arrested for allegedly impersonating police officer: Cop

A mechanic was arrested by Bandra police on Saturday for allegedly impersonating a police officer. Police found a blue police cap on the dashboard of his car, which had no number plate.

Police identified the man as Fahad Farid Khan (37), a car mechanic and a resident of Bandra West. (ANI/ Representational)

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Police identified the man as Fahad Farid Khan (37), a car mechanic and a resident of Bandra West.

According to police, he was arrested after he allegedly confronted traffic personnel during a towing operation. Bandra police constables Nikilesh Hunamant Sable and Sangve were patrolling Dr V Raghunath Marg when they spotted a white car without a number plate. The car also had its windows covered, with a blue police cap on its dashboard.

The car was found to be locked from inside. Sable alerted the Bandra traffic department, and another constable, Anil Koli, arrived with a towing van at around 7.40pm.

As the towing process was underway, Khan arrived and allegedly misbehaved with traffic police personnel and towing staff.

Police said he was unable to produce the car documents and gave vague answers when questioned. Police established that he was not a police officer but allegedly posed as one by using the blue police cap on the dashboard, supposedly to intimidate others.

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{{^usCountry}} The Bandra police arrested Khan and registered a case, while the white car and police cap were seized. “We are now finding out whether Khan owned the car or had stolen it,” said a police officer from Bandra police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Bandra police arrested Khan and registered a case, while the white car and police cap were seized. “We are now finding out whether Khan owned the car or had stolen it,” said a police officer from Bandra police station. {{/usCountry}}

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