Bengaluru weather: Will city experience more chilly days ahead? Check IMD's forecast

Karnataka's capital city, Bengaluru, is expected to experience lower-than-normal temperatures in the first week of December. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mist for Bengaluru on Tuesday. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 25 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will settle at 18 degrees Celsius. Bengaluru weather: Bengaluru will experience mild and misty weather from 2nd December to 8th December. (PTI)

Bengaluru will experience chilly mornings, with humidity levels reaching up to 94 per cent at the start of December.

Chilly days ahead?

Bengaluru is expected to experience mild and misty weather from 2nd December to 8th December, as per the weekly forecast issued by IMD. Temperatures will remain consistent during this period, with daytime temperatures ranging between 24 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius and nighttime temperatures between 18 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are expected to stay moderate, around 54 per cent, providing a slightly damp feel in the mornings and evenings.

Also read| Chennai on red alert as Cyclone Ditwah continues to bring heavy rain

Throughout the week, the city will witness persistent mist, particularly during early mornings, leading to reduced visibility in some areas. Daytime conditions are expected to be mild and pleasant, without any significant rainfall.

No severe weather warnings are currently in effect. Residents can expect cool nights and moderately warm days. The weather is expected to remain calm and consistent over the next several days.

Also read| Indian forces evacuate 9-month-pregnant woman in flood-hit Lanka amid intensified rescue operations

Bengaluru will experience a week of misty mornings, mild temperatures, and stable conditions, with no alerts or warnings from meteorological authorities from 2nd December through 8th December.

Cyclone Ditwah's impact on Bengaluru

Bengaluru has been experiencing a noticeable drop in temperatures since November 27, following cyclonic activity over the Bay of Bengal. The city’s daytime temperatures have fallen 2–6 degrees Celsius below normal levels, making mornings and evenings noticeably cooler than usual.

As per a report by The Economic Times, the recent drop in temperature is linked to Cyclone Ditwah, which caused severe destruction in Sri Lanka. While the cyclone moved parallel to India’s coastline, it weakened into a deep depression and then a simple depression, avoiding direct landfall in the country.