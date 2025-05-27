Muhammad Yunus-led govt deploys paramilitary, SWAT as protest over service law grips Bangladesh

Bangladesh's interim government led by Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday deployed paramilitary forces at the secretariat as protests against a new service law entered its fourth consecutive day. Civil officials protest inside the Secretariat building in Dhaka on May 25, 2025, demanding the repeal of a government order giving it greater power to sack employees for disciplinary breaches. Splits between Bangladesh's national tax authority and the interim government over new rules escalated May 25, extending a two week long strike that has reportedly resulted in millions of dollars of taxes go uncollected. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)

Paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), the police's Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit, and elite anti-crime Raid Action Battalion (RAB) were stationed at the entrances of the secretariat complex housing ministries and important offices, according to news agency PTI.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has imposed a ban on rallies and gatherings in the secretariat and adjacent areas. Journalists and visitors were also not allowed to enter the compound of the central administrative offices.

The protests have started amid a larger movement calling for national elections to be held, after nine months of the interim government under Muhammad Yunus.

The Dhaka Tribune reported that since the interim administration came into power, the law and order situation in Bangladesh has deteriorated and an officially elected government was necessary.

Why are government employees protesting?

Government employees have been protesting for four days straight, demanding the repeal of the Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.

The ordinance, issued by the President on Sunday, allows the government to fire employees for four types of disciplinary breaches through a show-cause notice, without initiating formal departmental proceedings, reported The Dhaka Tribune.

The protesters, have described the ordinance as an "unlawful black law" and were seen chanting slogans rejecting it, such as - "The fire has been lit in our blood," "Abolish the unlawful black law," "Employees reject this illegal law," "We will not accept it," "Unite 18 lakh workers," and “No compromise, only struggle.”

All employee organisations at the secretariat have vowed to continue their demonstrations until the law is withdrawn.

Paramilitary forces also kept a strict vigil due to student-run organisation July Mancha, an ally of the interim government, holding protests countering the government employees.