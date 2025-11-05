Edit Profile
    Bank holiday today for Guru Nanak Jayanti: Are banks open or shut on November 5? Check here

    Banks in several Indian states will stay closed on November 5, 2025, for Guru Nanak Jayanti, while all digital and mobile banking services remain functional.

    Updated on: Nov 05, 2025 11:37 AM IST
    By HT Infotainment Desk
    Several banks across India will be closed on November 5, 2025, as the nation observes Guru Nanak Jayanti, marking the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. The festival is one of the most sacred occasions for the Sikh community and is celebrated with prayers, processions, and community service.

    Is there a bank holiday on November 5? Check state-wise closures for Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations (PTI)
    Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 bank holiday

    According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official list, banks will remain closed in Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu & Srinagar, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh. Depending on the region, the holiday also coincides with Kartika Purnima and Rahas Purnima celebrations.

    Customers planning in-person banking activities have been advised to complete their transactions before the holiday or use online and mobile banking services during the long weekend.

    November 2025 bank holidays

    The month of November is filled with regional festivities across different states. Banks will remain closed on other local occasions too, such as Kannada Rajyothsava, Igas-Bagwal, Nongkrem Dance, Wangala Festival, Kanakadasa Jayanthi, and Guru Nanak Jayanti, among others.

    Why is Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrated?

    Also known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab or Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav, the day celebrates the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru. His teachings on harmony, humility, and equality continue to resonate centuries later. Gurdwaras are beautifully lit up, and devotees gather for kirtans and Langar, the community meal that symbolizes unity and service.

    Will bank holiday affect online banking?

    While bank counters won’t operate, all digital services will run smoothly. Customers can use NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, UPI, or card payments for transactions. ATMs and mobile apps will remain functional, ensuring no disruption to essential financial services.

    FAQs

    Is there a bank holiday on November 5?

    Yes, several states in India have a bank holiday on November 5.

    Why are banks shut on November 5?

    Banks are shut on November 5 on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti

    Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
    News/India News/Bank Holiday Today For Guru Nanak Jayanti: Are Banks Open Or Shut On November 5? Check Here
