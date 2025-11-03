Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 Date: When is Gurpurab in 2025? Know auspicious timings, Purnima tithi, history, significance

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: The sacred occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gupurab or Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav, is celebrated with utmost devotion. The day marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, who was the founder of Sikhism and the first of the nine Sikh gurus. It is a highly revered festival in the Sikh community, where devotees celebrate by visiting a Gurudwara. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: The auspicious festival of Guru Nanak Jayanti is observed on a full moon day in the month of Kartik. (Generated via ChatGPT)

Also Read | Festivals Calendar 2025: Know the correct dates of all the major festivals

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 Date: When is Gurpurab?

Every year, the auspicious festival of Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti is observed on a full moon day in the month of Kartik, which falls between October and November. In 2025, Sikhs worldwide will observe the festival on Wednesday, November 5. This year marks the 556th anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Every year, the auspicious festival of Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti is observed on a full moon day in the month of Kartik. (Google Gemini)

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Purnima tithi and auspicious timings

According to Drik Panchang, here are the auspicious timings, including Purnima tithi, you need to remember on Guru Nanak Jayanti:

Purnima Tithi Begins - 10:36 PM on November 4, 2025

Purnima Tithi Ends - 6:48 PM on November 5, 2025

Sunrise - 6:36 AM

Sunset - 5:33 PM

Brahma Muhurat - 4:52 AM to 5:44 AM

Vijaya Muhurat - 1:54 PM to 2:38 PM

Pratah Sandhya - 5:18 AM to 6:36 AM

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Celebrations for Gurpurab begin two days early with Akhand Path in Gurudwaras. (Google Gemini)

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: History and significance

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is one of the most significant festivals in Sikhism. Apart from commemorating the birth of Guru Nanak Dev, the day also promotes his teachings, which are honesty, equality, and selfless service. On this day, the celebrations begin two days early, with Akhand Path in Gurudwaras. Akhand Path is a forty-eight-hour, non-stop reading of the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs.

Additionally, devotees also take out processions called Nagarkirtan the day before. It is led by Panj Pyaras, also known as the Five Beloved Ones, with leaders sharing the message of Guru Nanak Dev and devotees singing hymns. Meanwhile, on the day of Gurpurab, Prabhat Pheris, or early morning processions, begin at the Gurudwara. Devotees sing hymns and recite kathas, followed by a langar.