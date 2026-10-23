Banquet halls, farmhouses in Delhi must obtain event-wise liquor permits: Excise dept

P-10 Permit Required for Liquor Service

The prescribed fee for the P-10 Permit is 15,000 per event in the banquet halls/ farmhouses,” read the public notice. (Representative file photo)

Ahead of the upcoming festive and wedding season, the Delhi Excise Department has directed banquet halls and farmhouses hosting weddings, parties and other social functions to obtain a P-10 permit for serving liquor, with a fee of ₹15,000 per event.

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In a public notice issued on Thursday, the department announced a special registration camp from October 27 to November 16 to facilitate one-time registration of banquet halls and farmhouses on the E-Abkari portal.

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The move is aimed at streamlining the approval process as establishments prepare for a busy season of weddings and festive gatherings.

Also Read:Haryana excise policy: No liquor sub-vend to be allowed in villages with 500 or less people

Permit Fees and Requirements

“It is hereby informed that all banquet halls and farmhouses hosting marriages, parties, events or other social functions in Delhi are required to obtain a P-10 Permit for each event for the service of liquor at the premises. A separate permit shall be obtained for each hall/space where liquor is proposed to be served.

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{{^usCountry}} The prescribed fee for the P-10 Permit is 15,000 per event in the banquet halls/ farmhouses,” read the public notice. Registration and Compliance {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The prescribed fee for the P-10 Permit is 15,000 per event in the banquet halls/ farmhouses,” read the public notice. Registration and Compliance {{/usCountry}}

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The department said one-time registration would facilitate instantaneous approval and issuance of P-10 permits for subsequent events. A separate permit will be required for every hall or space where liquor is served.

The department underlined that submitting an application alone does not authorise the purchase or service of liquor. Establishments must obtain a valid permit for the concerned event and maintain records of the permit, along with bills or invoices showing that the liquor was purchased from a licensed liquor vend in Delhi.

Also Read: Delhi ban, ₹3,000 crore payout: Absolut vodka maker punished in mega cases

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The department has advised all banquet hall and farmhouse owners and operators to ensure compliance, warning that violations will invite action under the applicable provisions of the Delhi Excise Act and Rules.

Frequently Asked Questions What permit is required to serve liquor at events in Delhi banquet halls and farmhouses? A P-10 permit is required for each event. A separate permit must be obtained for each hall or space where liquor will be served. What is the fee for a P-10 permit? The prescribed fee is ₹15,000 per event. Does submitting an application allow an establishment to purchase or serve liquor? No. Establishments must obtain a valid permit for the event and maintain the permit records, along with bills or invoices showing the liquor was purchased from a licensed liquor vend in Delhi.