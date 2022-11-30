Behind the wheels, Mamata Banerjee visits villages of North 24 Parganas on a boat | Watch

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday tried her hand at driving a boat during a visit to the villages in the North 24 Parganas. The TMC tweeted a video of the same wherein the chief minister could be seen rotating the wheels of the boat while sitting beside a man, who was guiding her.

“Mamata Banerjee paid a unique visit to villages in North 24 Parganas on a boat. In a lively mood, she was seen steering the vessel herself,” the party wrote on the micro-blogging site along with the video.

“With the wheels of progress and prosperity in her able hands, Bengal strides ahead,” the post further read.

In other visuals shared by the TMC on Twitter, Banerjee was seen having lunch with some villagers, which the party said was at a local household.

She also visited a primary school in Hasnabad in the North 24 Parganas, and interacted with children. The chief minister distributed chocolates and soft toys among the students. She later handed over winter clothes to the locals of Khapukur in the region.

In July this year when Banerjee had visited Darjeeling, she was seen making ‘phuchkas’ (Bengali term for the popular snack - Pani Puri) and feeding those to children at a food stall she went. A day later she had also tried her hand at making momos.

Banerjee's visit to the North 24 Parganas comes after she lost her cool and stopped her address midway during a recent government event in the district. She was scheduled to distribute warm robes, but the items did not reach the venue. Irked by this turn of events, Banerjee said she will wait on the dais till the clothes come, asking, “Why are they lying in the office of the BDO (block development officer)?”

Panchayat elections are scheduled to be held in Bengal next year.

