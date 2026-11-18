An umbrella group of West Bengal’s Christian organisations has asked churches and schools to remain vigilant during the Christmas festivities amid reports safety concerns. “Instruct church staff and members that if any suspicious or unfamiliar group enters the church or pastorate compound, anyone present should immediately ring the church bell three times,” said Bangiya Christiya Pariseba (BCP) in an advisory.

Bangiya Christiya Pariseba issued an advisory to churches and educational institutions.

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It added that congregants and neighbours should be informed in advance that ringing the bell three times at an unusual hour will serve as an emergency distress signal, prompting them to gather at the church immediately and stand peacefully in solidarity beside the pastor. “Ensure that anyone on the premises promptly alerts the local police station without delay at the first sign of intrusion or threat.”

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The advisory urged churches to install CCTV cameras covering critical vantage points facing the main entrance gate and the outer compound. It added that one camera should cover the main church interior area.

BCP spokesperson Herod Mullick said head pastors, parish priests, and church secretaries have been advised to inform the police and the administration in writing in advance regarding Christmas programmes, Sunday services, and special gatherings, and to retain a stamped copy of the receipt.

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{{^usCountry}} Mullick said that there have been nearly 50 attacks against Christians since May and blamed Hindu organisations. He added that cases have been registered in only about one-third of the incidents. “In many cases, the victims could not even go to the police station to lodge the complaints, fearing more attacks.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mullick said that there have been nearly 50 attacks against Christians since May and blamed Hindu organisations. He added that cases have been registered in only about one-third of the incidents. “In many cases, the victims could not even go to the police station to lodge the complaints, fearing more attacks.” {{/usCountry}}

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Police maintained that action was taken whenever they received complaints. “Police have taken action whenever any complaints were registered. In most cases, the investigation revealed that clashes were not related to any religious activities. A few people were arrested, and police pickets were set up to ease tensions,” said a police officer.

The BCP advisory asked the community to maintain restraint and not engage in physical altercations, arguments, or provocative exchanges with intruders or agitators and to rely on constitutional and legal remedies. “Contact the BCP Legal Cell immediately in case of any emergency.”

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The advisory came amid outrage over ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samik Bhattacharya’s comments about Christian missionary schools on Sunday. Bhattacharya said the BJP government will not carry the British legacy and will close down Christian missionary schools if they resort to “anti-national” activities.

He said the British have left, but “the mentality” lingers. Bhattacharya said a missionary school in Kolkata asked a teacher not to wear a saffron-coloured saree after she was seen at BJP meetings.

West Bengal Association of Christian Schools secretary Father Moloy D’Costa said such statements will only result in more attacks against the community. He added that violence against the Christian community has increased.

Bengal Christian Council president Reverend Paritosh Canning cited considerable anxiety and apprehension among the community and sought chief minister Suvendu Adhikari’s intervention.

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BJP spokesperson Debjit Sarkar said Bhattacharya’s comments were against a particular school. “Even they know which school committed this act. The party is not against the Christian community. We are just following the Constitution and the existing anti-conversion laws.”