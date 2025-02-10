Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengal forest dept employee seriously injured in tiger attack in South 24 Parganas| Video

ByHT News Desk
Feb 10, 2025 08:21 PM IST

The employee was part of a forest team tracking the movement of the tiger, which strayed from the Ajmalmari forest in the Sunderbans Tiger Reserve

A forest department employee was seriously injured on Monday after being attacked by a Royal Bengal Tiger at Maipith in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, senior forest official told PTI.

Forest officer was left injured after being attacked by a tiger in the Sundarbans Tiger Reserve (image source: X)(X)
Forest officer was left injured after being attacked by a tiger in the Sundarbans Tiger Reserve (image source: X)(X)

The employee was part of a forest team tracking the movement of the tiger, which strayed from the Ajmalmari forest in the Sunderbans Tiger Reserve into Maipith’s Nagenbad village, an area covered with dense shrubs.

The tiger suddenly emerged from the forest and pounced on the forest worker in an adjacent open farmland. His colleagues managed to drive the animal away by hitting it with sticks, the official said.

The injured worker, Ganesh Shyamal, sustained multiple bite injuries on his body. He was first taken to Jamtala hospital, then shifted to Baruipur Hospital, and finally referred to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

In a video shared on X, which HT cannot independently verify, the tiger can be seen attacking the worker. He managed to escape from the clutches of the big cat after intervention from his colleagues.

Divisional Forest Officer statement

Divisional forest officer (DFO) Nisha Goswami told PTI, "The injured personnel has multiple bites and gashes on his body. His condition is serious but stable."

The forest department has fenced off the area with nylon nets and alerted villagers to keep their cattle indoors.

"No other person has been injured. We are taking all steps to prevent man-animal conflict," Goswami added.

According to the official, the department's priority is to push the animal back into its habitat, and if that fails, capture it using a baited cage.

Explaining how the tiger arrived, Goswami said it likely swam across the river separating the reserve forest and Maipith and was trying to establish new territory.

According to the PTI report, a tiger had previously strayed into this belt three times in January but was safely driven back to the Sunderbans without causing harm. It remains unclear if the same tiger is returning repeatedly.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On