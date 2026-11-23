‘Paschim Banga’ will be the official English name of the eastern state, chief minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Monday, adding that the resolution to rename the state will be tabled in the assembly during the next session beginning on December 4.

The CM announced this after the cabinet meeting, where decisions were also taken to grant a monthly fund of ₹one lakh for cow shelters and increase the monthly allowance for unemployed graduates from ₹1,500 to ₹2,000. (ANI) more less

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“Our government will present eight bills related to various departments during a 10-day session of the legislative assembly starting December 4. On December 9, we will present a bill proposing that the state’s English name, West Bengal, be changed to Paschim Banga. The Bengali name will be written in English alphabet once the bill is passed,” Adhikari told the media after the cabinet meeting at Nabanna, the state secretariat.

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The names West Bengal and Paschim Banga were established during the 1947 Partition when the eastern part of the undivided Bengal province was separated to form East Pakistan. Bengalis, however, continued to refer to East Pakistan as East Bengal and Purba Banga.

Adhikari said the departments of animal husbandry, panchayat and rural development, refugee rehabilitation, labour, mass education and finance are among those presenting the upcoming bills.

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{{^usCountry}} The CM announced this after the cabinet meeting, where decisions were also taken to grant a monthly fund of ₹one lakh for cow shelters and increase the monthly allowance for unemployed graduates from ₹1,500 to ₹2,000. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM announced this after the cabinet meeting, where decisions were also taken to grant a monthly fund of ₹one lakh for cow shelters and increase the monthly allowance for unemployed graduates from ₹1,500 to ₹2,000. {{/usCountry}}

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“The cabinet today passed an important decision to grant a maximum monthly fund of ₹one lakh to individuals or institutions taking care of aged cows. We will not allow anyone to slaughter cows. We will not allow anyone to touch the Gau Mata in our state,” Adhikari said.

When asked what would happen with cows taken to licensed slaughter houses, Adhikari said the state will strictly follow the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950.

“There have been instances of illegal slaughter in some districts. These people were arrested and jailed. The animal husbandry department will work out an SOP (standard operating procedure) for the cow shelters. Many dairy owners told us that they cannot figure out what to do with old and unproductive cows. Now they can take care of these poor animals,” Adhikari said.

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Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in Bengal, the state home department headed by Adhikari issued a notification on May 13 citing the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950 and an August 2018 order by a Calcutta high court division bench on a petition seeking a ban on such slaughters in public places.

The notification, a copy of which was seen by HT, said no person shall slaughter bulls, bullocks, cows, calves, male and female buffalos, buffalo calves and castrated buffalos without obtaining written certificates jointly issued by municipality chairpersons or panchayat sabhathipatis and government veterinary surgeons stating “that the animal is fit for slaughter.”

The certificate must state that the “animal is over 14 years of age for work or breeding or the animal has become permanently incapacitated due to age, injury, deformity or any incurable disease.”

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Adhikari also said the BJP government needs time to implement its promise to give a monthly allowance of ₹3,000 to all unemployed people under its Bharosa scheme.

Currently, unemployed people aged up to 40 years get ₹1,500 under the Banglar Yuva Sathi scheme implemented by the Mamata Banerjee government.

“Huge expenses have created a pressure on the exchequer. We will increase the allowance starting in FY 2028-29 but from January 2027, graduates will get ₹2,000 while those without graduation certificates will get ₹1,500. However, the allowance will be given to all recipients until they turn 45,” Adhikari said.

The CM announced that 10,146 people will get government jobs very soon.

“We have done away with all entry examination fees. These 10,146 jobs are being created across various departments including the police,” Adhikari said.

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The cabinet also decided to increase the daily budget for meals for physically challenged people living in state-run homes from ₹56 to ₹110, Adhikari said.

“Also, following requests from consumers, the WBSEDCL (West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited) will replace its quarterly billing system with a monthly billing system. The additional cost for this will be borne by WBSEDCL,” he said.

“Electricity consumption in our state has gone up so much that we will be buying power from December. This has happened because many business and industries had shut down over the years. They have reopened,” the chief minister said.

None of the factions of the Trinamool Congress commented on the new policies till 5pm.