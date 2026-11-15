Bengal minister says extortion continues under new govt, seeks a year's time to eliminate practice

West Bengal Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta has admitted that extortion continues in the state despite a change of government, and said public confidence cannot be fully restored until the practice is brought to an end.

West Bengal Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta admitted that extortion continued in the state under the new BJP government. (ANI/File Photo)

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He also said the government should be given a year to eliminate the extortion menace from the state.

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Responding to questions from reporters on Saturday, Dasgupta described extortion as a disturbing reality that needs to be addressed through both political and economic measures.

"Extortion is happening here. That is the truth. As long as it is not stopped, people's trust cannot be fully restored," he said.

The minister also admitted that he had not been able to eliminate the practice even in his own Assembly constituency of Rashbehari in south Kolkata, despite making efforts to curb it.

"Personally, I have done whatever I could to stop it in my constituency. But I cannot claim to have achieved it 100 per cent. It has become a habit among people. When nothing else works, this seems to have become the new normal," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} "Let us give it a year to stop it," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Let us give it a year to stop it," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Dasgupta's remarks came a day after BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya warned party workers against allowing lawlessness and misconduct in the name of the organisation.

Addressing a party programme in Dum Dum on Friday, Bhattacharya had asked party workers to identify those involved in wrongdoing and lodge police complaints against them, irrespective of their political affiliation.

"Lawlessness cannot be allowed. Identify those who are trying to tarnish the party's name and flag, and file FIRs against them. Police minister Suvendu Adhikari is there. Give me the documents, and I will ensure action," he had said.

Dasgupta's admission, coming within 24 hours of Bhattacharya's remarks, has triggered fresh political reactions, with opposition parties questioning the BJP government's claims of a change in political culture in the state.

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CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said the contrasting statements of the BJP leaders exposed the contradictions within the ruling party.

"On the one hand, Bhattacharya says those involved in wrongdoing are not from the BJP, while on the other, he acknowledges that lawlessness exists. Dasgupta admits that extortion has not been stopped. It is becoming difficult to distinguish between the BJP's face and its mask," Chakraborty said.

TMC leader MLA from Mamata Banerjee camp, Kunal Ghosh, also attacked the BJP, alleging that its leaders and workers were increasingly getting involved in extortion and bribery.

"From top to bottom, people associated with the BJP are getting involved in extortion and taking bribes. They are also inducting those who were involved in wrongdoing while in the TMC, offering them various packages. They cannot have such people in their ranks and, at the same time, complain about lawlessness and extortion," Ghosh said.

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The BJP has been facing questions over allegations of extortion and misconduct involving people associated with the party following the change of power in the state.

Dasgupta's remarks have brought the issue back into focus, with the finance minister himself acknowledging that the practice remains a challenge for the new government and that restoring public confidence would require sustained efforts to dismantle it.