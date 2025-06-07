Bengal: SIT files chargesheet against 13 in Murshidabad father-son murder case

Kolkata: The West Bengal Police’s special investigation team (SIT) has reportedly named over 50 witnesses in its chargesheet against 13 people in connection with the April 12 murder of a 72-year-old man and his 40-year-old son at Jafrabad village in Murshidabad, police officers aware of the development said on Saturday. Three persons were killed, including 72-year-old Haragobindo Das and his son Chandan Das, who were hacked to death by a mob in Jafrabad (ANI)

“We have framed charges against 13 persons under various sections of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), including 103(2) (murder committed by more than five persons particularly on grounds of caste and religion), 191(2) (rioting), and 310(2) (dacoity), along with some sections of the Arms Act,” a senior officer said, adding the police have over 50 witnesses, CCTV footages and telephone call details.

Another senior police officer said that 11 of the 13 people named in the over 980-page chargesheet have already been arrested.

Communal clashes had erupted following protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in some areas of Murshidabad district on April 11 and 12, leaving three persons dead. Houses and shops were looted and set on fire. Around 170 villagers had left their houses, and people took refuge in a relief camp in Malda across the Bhagirathi River.

Three persons were killed, including 72-year-old Haragobindo Das and his son Chandan Das, who were hacked to death by a mob in Jafrabad. The Calcutta High Court ordered the deployment of central forces. More than 300 people were arrested in connection with over 60 first information reports (FIRs) at various police stations in Murshidabad.

Union home minister Amit Shah, during his recent visit to the state, called the Murshidabad riots “state-sponsored.” Earlier, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, during her visit to the district in May, had alleged that the clashes were egged on by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and that situations wouldn’t have flared up on the second day had the border security force (BSF) not opened fire.