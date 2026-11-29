Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday called for a collective effort to restore India’s position as a global leader, saying that the world increasingly looks towards the country with expectations and adding that people of all faiths are “safe and respected” in India.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat says Indians are one, calls for India to become global leader more less

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Addressing the ‘Rashtra Vandanam’ programme organised to mark the conclusion of the Sangh’s centenary celebrations, Bhagwat said India has always maintained friendly ties with other nations and helps everybody, including those who do not reciprocate the sentiment.

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Bhagwat said there is a growing acknowledgement of India and its people globally. “The counter-propaganda has its place and will go on, but when we reach out and look beneath the surface, we realise there is tremendous goodwill for India, a respectful outlook toward Hindus, and expectations from all of us,” he said.

The Sangh, the ideological fountainhead of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), celebrated its centenary with a massive outreach programme spread over a year and across the country. As part of the outreach, particularly to address questions and concerns about the RSS ideology, Bhagwat and its general secretary, Dattatreya Hosabale, visited countries including the US and the UK.

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{{^usCountry}} Reflecting on changing perceptions of India, he said, “When India gained freedom, pundits in the West thought it wouldn’t survive and they would be called again to run this country. According to them there was mind boggling diversity, but they could not understand that the country is united and therefore the little bit of friction that happens now and then is not a big problem…” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reflecting on changing perceptions of India, he said, “When India gained freedom, pundits in the West thought it wouldn’t survive and they would be called again to run this country. According to them there was mind boggling diversity, but they could not understand that the country is united and therefore the little bit of friction that happens now and then is not a big problem…” {{/usCountry}}

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Bhagwat likened disagreements between faiths and communities to friction between family members that does not linger.

“Many attempts are made to divide us but we are conscious of the fact that we are one people. From the soldiers posted on the borders to those who beg on the streets, we get together to fight an invader,” he said.

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Responding to allegations that minorities in India have faced hardships since the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power, he said there are many faiths in India, but their followers live together and are all safe and respected. “How does this happen? (during my visit abroad) an Archbishop told me to teach them how people of diverse faiths can live together. These countries also want us to teach them how the Sangh functions,” he said.

“They are beginning to realise that Indians are one. I visit three countries to make people understand about India, Hindutva and the Sangh,” he said.

On the need to change perceptions of the Sangh and work towards India’s development, he said, “The spirit of Bharat is awakening in the hearts of people across the country. Therefore, this people’s power, along with the righteous forces it follows, must come together as an entire society and wholeheartedly work towards the reconstruction of the nation and making it a leading country in the world. We all need to make this effort. The RSS has already formulated plans toward this goal, and they are being implemented.”