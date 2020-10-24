e-paper
bihar election 2020
Home / India News / Bihar Assembly Election 2020: ‘Not promising 1 crore jobs,’ Tejashwi Yadav releases RJD’s manifesto

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: ‘Not promising 1 crore jobs,’ Tejashwi Yadav releases RJD’s manifesto

‘Promising 10 lakh government jobs because this is not an empty promise. This will become a reality in the first Cabinet meeting,” the RJD leader said.

india Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 10:42 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday released the election manifesto on Saturday, promised 10 lakh government jobs.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday released the election manifesto on Saturday, promised 10 lakh government jobs.(PTI)
         

Amid the ongoing slugfest over NDA’s vaccine promise ahead of Bihar Assembly elections 2020, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is the chief ministerial candidate of Mahagathbandhan, released the party’s election manifesto on Saturday and said he will not promise one crore jobs. “I am promising 10 lakh jobs. I could have also promised one crore jobs just for the sake of promise. But I am not doing that because this will become a reality in the first meeting of the Cabinet.This will be the first time in the country that 10 lakh employment opportunities will be created at one go. This figure is what we require in the state’s workforce at present,” Tejashwi said.

Also Read: ‘PM is most welcome in Bihar but…’: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav at poll rally

“People used to make fun that from where we will generate employments. Now, you must understand there is a difference between earning and employment. Here we are talking about government jobs,” Tejashwi Yadav said, explaining that there are employment opportunities for teachers, professors, junior engineers, doctors, nurses lab technicians. “ We need more police for the law and order of the state. Manipur is a smaller state but it has more police per lakh population than Bihar,” Tejashwi said.

 

The BJP has promised 19 lakh jobs apart from free vaccine promise. Taking a swipe at the figure of the promise, Tejashwi said, “ Who is the CM face of the BJP? Nitish Kumar. Was he able to provide jobs? He already surrendered and said he couldn’t give more jobs. Then how will BJP offer 19 lakh jobs? Whom are they fooling?”

Elections to Bihar’s 243 Assembly seats will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting is scheduled to be held on November 10.

top news
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

