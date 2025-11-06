Bihar election 2025 live updates: Phase 1 voting begins 7am; Tejashwi Yadav and Maithili Thakur among candidates in fray

The polling will start at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm, and in some places, at 5 pm.

Several key candidates fielded by both — the ruling NDA and the opposition Mahagathbandhan — are set to face the voters in high-stakes contests across the state. These candidates include BJP leader and Bihar’s deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary fighting from Tarapur, Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav fighting from Raghopur, Tejashwi’s brother Tej Pratap fighting from Mahua on the ticket of his own outfit Janshakti Janata Dal, BJP’s Maithili Thakur fighting from Alinagar, and JD(U)’s Anant Singh fighting from Mokama, who is currently in jail in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj supporter Dularchand Yadav.

Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party is also making its electoral debut with this assembly election, making it a three-way fight.

During the first phase of 2025 Bihar assembly polls, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav is aiming to continue his winning streak in the Raghopur constituency, where he is up against BJP’s Satish Kumar, who had defeated Yadav’s mother Rabri Devi from the seat in 2010 while he contesting on a JD(U) symbol.

Which districts are voting today?

Some 3.75 crore voters will determine the fate of 1,314 candidates contesting across the 121 constituencies in 18 districts of Bihar on Thursday. Among the eighteen districts voting during the first phase are Patna, Darbhanga, Madhepura, Saharsa, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Munger, Sheikhpura, Nalanda, Buxar, and Bhojpur.

How many voters to vote today?

As many as 3.75 crore voters are eligible to vote during the first phase of 2025 Bihar assembly polls across the 121 constituencies. The voting will happen in as many as 45,341 polling stations, out of which 36,733 are in rural areas.

Among the 3.75 crore voters, 10.72 lakh were ‘new electors’.

About the major alliances/major competitors

National Democratic Alliance - The National Democratic Alliance, which is currently in power in the state, includes Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), Bharatiya Janata Party, Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) - The opposition Mahagathbandhan consists of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Indian National Congress, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Mukesh Sahani’s Vikassheel Insaan Party.

Jan Suraaj Party - Political analyst Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party is set to mark its political debut with 2025 Bihar assembly polls, and has fielded candidates in all 243 seats.