Bihar election 2025 live updates: Phase 1 voting begins 7am; Tejashwi Yadav and Maithili Thakur among candidates in fray
Bihar election 2025 LIVE updates: Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav is eyeing a hat-trick victory with this year Bihar assembly polls. The constituency he is running from, Raghopur, is set to vote today.
Bihar election 2025 LIVE: Bihar’s 121 out of the total 243 assembly constituencies are set to vote on Thursday, November 6, in the first phase of 2025 state assembly election in a crucial triangular contest between Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (United) led-National Democratic Alliance, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Indian National Congress-led Mahagathbandhan (or Grand Alliance) and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party....Read More
The polling will start at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm, and in some places, at 5 pm.
Several key candidates fielded by both — the ruling NDA and the opposition Mahagathbandhan — are set to face the voters in high-stakes contests across the state. These candidates include BJP leader and Bihar’s deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary fighting from Tarapur, Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav fighting from Raghopur, Tejashwi’s brother Tej Pratap fighting from Mahua on the ticket of his own outfit Janshakti Janata Dal, BJP’s Maithili Thakur fighting from Alinagar, and JD(U)’s Anant Singh fighting from Mokama, who is currently in jail in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj supporter Dularchand Yadav.
Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party is also making its electoral debut with this assembly election, making it a three-way fight.
During the first phase of 2025 Bihar assembly polls, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav is aiming to continue his winning streak in the Raghopur constituency, where he is up against BJP’s Satish Kumar, who had defeated Yadav’s mother Rabri Devi from the seat in 2010 while he contesting on a JD(U) symbol.
Which districts are voting today?
Some 3.75 crore voters will determine the fate of 1,314 candidates contesting across the 121 constituencies in 18 districts of Bihar on Thursday. Among the eighteen districts voting during the first phase are Patna, Darbhanga, Madhepura, Saharsa, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Munger, Sheikhpura, Nalanda, Buxar, and Bhojpur.
How many voters to vote today?
As many as 3.75 crore voters are eligible to vote during the first phase of 2025 Bihar assembly polls across the 121 constituencies. The voting will happen in as many as 45,341 polling stations, out of which 36,733 are in rural areas.
Among the 3.75 crore voters, 10.72 lakh were ‘new electors’.
About the major alliances/major competitors
National Democratic Alliance - The National Democratic Alliance, which is currently in power in the state, includes Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), Bharatiya Janata Party, Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) - The opposition Mahagathbandhan consists of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Indian National Congress, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Mukesh Sahani’s Vikassheel Insaan Party.
Jan Suraaj Party - Political analyst Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party is set to mark its political debut with 2025 Bihar assembly polls, and has fielded candidates in all 243 seats.
Bihar election 2025 LIVE updates: Tejashwi Yadav fighting from Raghopur. Why is it important?
Bihar election 2025 LIVE updates: Among the key contestants fighting the first-phase polls, Tejashwi Yadav is eyeing for a hat-trick from in Raghopur, a constituency formerly represented by his chief minister parents Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi. He is pitted against BJP’s Satish Kumar , who had defeated Rabri Devi in 2010 while contesting on a JD(U) ticket, as well as Jan Suraaj Party’s Chanchal Singh.
Bihar election 2025 LIVE updates: BJP leader Maithili Thakur's message to party workers ahead of voting
Bihar election 2025 LIVE updates: BJP leader Maithili Thakur, who is making her electoral debut with this election, posted a video message on her social media on Wednesday addressing the party workers of BJP. In the video, she asked them to not shy away from hard work on the day of the voting. Thakur is fighting from the Alinagar constituency.
“People of every walk of life in Alinagar have resolved to choose a government of good governance, progress, and stability by pressing the button on the lotus symbol on EVM number 1 on November 6,” she wrote in the caption of the post.
Bihar election 2025 LIVE updates: Which parties are fighting under Mahagathbandhan banner?
Bihar election 2025 LIVE updates: The opposition Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, which will be in a direct fight with the ruling NDA, comprises of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Indian National Congress (INC), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM), and Mukesh Sahani’s Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Bihar election 2025 LIVE updates: Which parties are fighting under the National Democratic Alliance banner?
Bihar election 2025 LIVE updates: The National Democratic Alliance in Bihar comprises of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Bihar election 2025 LIVE updates: Mokama constituency to vote today. Why it matters?
Bihar election 2025 LIVE updates: Mokama came into spotlight following the murder of Jan Suraaj supporter Dular Chand Yadav on October 30. JD(U) candidate and strongman Anant Singh has been booked in connection with the murder. Another 'bahubali'-turned politician Surajbhan Singh's wife Veena Devi is in fray on RJD ticket from the Mokama seat. Read more.
Bihar election 2025 LIVE updates: Jan Suraaj Party's Munger candidate defects to join BJP a day before Bihar's phase 1 voting
Bihar election 2025 LIVE updates: The Prashant Kishore-led Jan Suraaj Party was left red-faced on Wednesday when one of its candidates defected to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), just a day ahead of the first phase of polling in the 2025 Bihar assembly election.
Sanjay Singh, the JSP candidate from Bihar's Munger Assembly seat, joined the BJP. The seat will see polls today.
After joining the party, Sanjay Singh extended his support to NDA nominee Kumar Pranay, the BJP candidate from the seat. He also heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.
"Bihar has witnessed tremendous growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. I am confident that the state will continue to develop further under the NDA rule," Singh told reporters after joining the saffron party. Read more.