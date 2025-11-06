'Daaru piye hue', 'chunav haar gaye': Barbs fly as Dy CM and RJD MLC cross paths in Bihar

This was one of the many barbs the two leaders exchanged as the rather unusual scene unfolded in Lakhisarai, in the presence of several media personnel.

“ Daaru peekar kaise muh mehak raha hai… ( look how your mouth stinks due to alcohol),” Sinha said to Kumar, who was leaning out of his car, blocked by the deputy CM in Lakhisarai.

Political blame game moved to the streets in Bihar's Lakhisarai on Thursday as deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha clashed with an RJD legislator in the middle of the road. As people moved to polling booths to vote in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, Sinha and RJD MLC Ajay Kumar traded big allegations on the road.

While Vijay Sinha repeatedly accused the RJD MLC of being drunk and causing ruckus at a polling booth, Ajay Kumar in turn called him “scared” because he knows he will lose the elections.

“They lost the polls, it's nervousness…their goons wanted to capture (the booth),” the MLC said, interacting with one of the news reporters present.

The clip of the heated exchange between the leaders surfaced after Sinha's convoy was reportedly attacked in Lakhisarai, with reports claiming that stones and objects being thrown in his direction.

Sinha, who is seeking a fourth term from Lakhisarai, later placed blame on RJD supporters, saying they were trying to “intimidate” voters belonging to extremely backward classes.

"These are the goons of RJD. Satta mein aa rahi hai NDA isliye inke chhati pe bulldozer chalega (The NDA is coming to power, bulldozers will crush their chests) The goons are not letting me visit the village. Vijay Sinha is going to win...They turned away my polling agent and did not let him vote. Look at their hooliganism. These are the 404 and 405 booth numbers of Khoriari village," Sinha said at the site.

Voting for the first phase of the Bihar elections is underway across key constituencies. The second phase will take place on November 11, and results will be out on November 14.