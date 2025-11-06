Bihar deputy CM Vijay Sinha's convoy attacked on polling day: ‘Goons of RJD’

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha's convoy was attacked on the day of polling in Lakhisarai, with reports of stones and objects being thrown in his direction also coming in.
According to a report by the news agency ANI, the incident happened while Sinha, who is also the BJP candidate from the constituency, was entering the Khoriari village in Lakhisarai with the convoy. A group of people reportedly hurled slippers and pelted stones at the convoy, trying to stop it from entering the village. Chants of “Murdabad” also rang from the crowd.
"These are the goons of RJD. Satta mein aa rahi hai NDA isliye inke chhati pe bulldozer chalega. The goons are not letting me visit the village. Vijay Sinha is going to win...They turned away my polling agent and did not let him vote. Look at their hooliganism. These are the 404 and 405 booth numbers of Khoriari village," Sinha said at the site.
According to a video that surfaced, people chanted ‘murdabad’ and pointed out the road condition as the reason for their protest.
Sinha also charged the local administration with inaction after his complaint that “slippers and cow dung were flung" at his convoy.”
"Stones were also thrown. The RJD workers were trying to capture a polling booth. We will complain to the Election Commission," he added.
An EC official stated that CEC Gyanesh Kumar has requested the DGP to take immediate action.
Congress MP Imran Masood on Thursday claimed that many people were forced to return from polling stations as their names were missing from the voter list, saying that "the voter list is corrupt" during the ongoing Bihar elections.
Masood said that they are trying to deprive people of their right to vote through the SIR.
"Many people have to return from the polling station because it is visible that the voter list is corrupt. What Rahul Gandhi said yesterday can also be seen in Bihar. They are trying to deprive people of their right to vote through the SIR, " Imran Masood told ANI in Saharanpur.