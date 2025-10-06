Bihar Assembly Election phase 2 voting on November 11. Full list of 122 constituencies

Voting for Phase 2 of the assembly elections in Bihar will take place on November 11, and the counting of votes is scheduled for November 14, the Election Commission of India announced during a press conference on Monday. Notably, the first phase of the elections is scheduled for November 6. The first phase of the elections is scheduled for November 6(HT/Pramod Tambe)

A total of 122 seats will go for polling in phase 2 of the elections.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said there are over 7.4 crore eligible voters in the upcoming elections in Bihar, including 14 lakh first-time voters.

“There are a total of 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, of which 3.92 crore are males and 3.5 crore are women. There are 14 lakh first-time voters and 4 lakh senior citizen voters,” Kumar said.

The much-awaited announcement has set the stage for a high-stakes contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Mahagathbandhan. The announcement was made by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at a press conference held at 4 pm in New Delhi.

Phase 2 of Bihar Assembly Elections: Full list of 122 seats

Valmiki Nagar

Ramnagar (SC)

Narkatiaganj

Bagaha

Lauriya

Nautan

Chanpatia

Bettiah

Sikta

Raxaul

Sugauli

Narkatia

Harsidhi (SC)

Govindganj

Kesaria

Kalyanpur

Pipra

Madhuban

Motihari

Chiraia

Dhaka

Sheohar

Riga

Bathnaha (SC)

Parihar

Sursand

Bajpatti

Sitamarhi

Runnisaidpur

Belsand

Harlakhi

Benipatti

Khajauli

Babubarhi

Bisfi

Madhubani

Rajnagar (SC)

Jhanjharpur

Phulparas

Laukaha

Nirmali

Pipra

Supaul

Triveniganj (SC)

Chhatapur

Narpatganj

Raniganj (SC)

Forbesganj

Araria

Jokihat

Sikti

Bahadurganj

Thakurganj

Kishanganj

Kochadhaman

Amour

Baisi

Kasba

Banmankhi (SC)

Rupauli

Dhamdaha

Purnia

Katihar

Kadwa

Balrampur

Pranpur

Manihari (ST)

Barari

Korha (SC)

Bihpur

Gopalpur

Pirpainti (SC)

Kahalgaon

Bhagalpur

Sultanganj

Nathnagar

Amarpur

Dhoraiya (SC)

Banka

Katoria (ST)

Belhar

Ramgarh

Mohania (SC)

Bhabua

Chainpur

Chenari (SC)

Sasaram

Kargahar

Dinara

Nokha

Dehri

Karakat

Arwal

Kurtha

Jehanabad

Ghosi

Makhdumpur (SC)

Goh

Obra

Nabinagar

Kutumba (SC)

Aurangabad

Rafiganj

Gurua

Sherghati

Imamganj (SC)

Barachatti (SC)

Bodh Gaya (SC)

Gaya Town

Tikari

Belaganj

Atri

Wazirganj

Rajauli (SC)

Hisua

Nawada

Gobindpur

Warsaliganj

Sikandra (SC)

Jamui

Jhajha

Chakai