Bihar Assembly Election phase 2 voting on November 11. Full list of 122 constituencies
Bihar Assembly polls will take place in two phases, on November 6 and 11, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Monday.
Voting for Phase 2 of the assembly elections in Bihar will take place on November 11, and the counting of votes is scheduled for November 14, the Election Commission of India announced during a press conference on Monday. Notably, the first phase of the elections is scheduled for November 6.
A total of 122 seats will go for polling in phase 2 of the elections.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said there are over 7.4 crore eligible voters in the upcoming elections in Bihar, including 14 lakh first-time voters.
“There are a total of 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, of which 3.92 crore are males and 3.5 crore are women. There are 14 lakh first-time voters and 4 lakh senior citizen voters,” Kumar said.
The much-awaited announcement has set the stage for a high-stakes contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Mahagathbandhan. The announcement was made by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at a press conference held at 4 pm in New Delhi.
Phase 2 of Bihar Assembly Elections: Full list of 122 seats
Valmiki Nagar
Ramnagar (SC)
Narkatiaganj
Bagaha
Lauriya
Nautan
Chanpatia
Bettiah
Sikta
Raxaul
Sugauli
Narkatia
Harsidhi (SC)
Govindganj
Kesaria
Kalyanpur
Pipra
Madhuban
Motihari
Chiraia
Dhaka
Sheohar
Riga
Bathnaha (SC)
Parihar
Sursand
Bajpatti
Sitamarhi
Runnisaidpur
Belsand
Harlakhi
Benipatti
Khajauli
Babubarhi
Bisfi
Madhubani
Rajnagar (SC)
Jhanjharpur
Phulparas
Laukaha
Nirmali
Pipra
Supaul
Triveniganj (SC)
Chhatapur
Narpatganj
Raniganj (SC)
Forbesganj
Araria
Jokihat
Sikti
Bahadurganj
Thakurganj
Kishanganj
Kochadhaman
Amour
Baisi
Kasba
Banmankhi (SC)
Rupauli
Dhamdaha
Purnia
Katihar
Kadwa
Balrampur
Pranpur
Manihari (ST)
Barari
Korha (SC)
Bihpur
Gopalpur
Pirpainti (SC)
Kahalgaon
Bhagalpur
Sultanganj
Nathnagar
Amarpur
Dhoraiya (SC)
Banka
Katoria (ST)
Belhar
Ramgarh
Mohania (SC)
Bhabua
Chainpur
Chenari (SC)
Sasaram
Kargahar
Dinara
Nokha
Dehri
Karakat
Arwal
Kurtha
Jehanabad
Ghosi
Makhdumpur (SC)
Goh
Obra
Nabinagar
Kutumba (SC)
Aurangabad
Rafiganj
Gurua
Sherghati
Imamganj (SC)
Barachatti (SC)
Bodh Gaya (SC)
Gaya Town
Tikari
Belaganj
Atri
Wazirganj
Rajauli (SC)
Hisua
Nawada
Gobindpur
Warsaliganj
Sikandra (SC)
Jamui
Jhajha
Chakai