Bihar Election 2025 Date Live Updates: ECI to announce Bihar polls schedule today
Bihar Election 2025 Date Live Updates: ECI is set to announce the dates and polling schedule for the upcoming Bihar elections at 4 pm today.
- 2 Mins agoVoting, results dates to be out at 4 pm today
- 18 Mins agoFierce contest between NDA vs RJD
- 38 Mins agoMahagathbandhan ready to form government, says Congress leader
- 1 Hr 6 Mins agoJD(U) calls for single phase voting
- 1 Hr 8 Mins agoNDA vs Magagathbandhan for Bihar polls
- 1 Hr 9 Mins agoECI to announce dates today
Bihar Election 2025 Date Live Updates: After the competition of the controversial Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, the Election Commission of India is expected to announce the dates and schedule for the Bihar assembly elections 2025. Monday's announcement follows a press conference by the Election Commission which shared the new details and processes which will be incorporated for the highly anticipated state elections....Read More
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, held a series of meetings in Patna over the weekend to assess security arrangements, logistics, and enforcement preparedness with top state officials to ensure free, fair and inducement-free elections.
Ahead of the announcements, parties involved in the Bihar polls called on the Election Commission to ensure the conduct of fair and transparent polls across the state. Furthermore, many states have called for single phase voting for Bihar.
"We urged the EC to hold assembly elections in a single phase. It is possible. The state has no law and order problem, nor is it in the throes of Naxal violence. If elections could be held in a single phase in Maharashtra, why not here?" said JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha.
Meanwhile, the seat-sharing for both INDIA and NDA alliances are expected to be announced later this week. RJD's Tejaswhi Yadav stated that the INDA bloc's formula is in its final stages and will be announced soon.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold a press conference at 4 PM today to announce the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections. The announcement will formally kick off the electoral process in the state, which is headed for a high-stakes contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan.
The upcoming Bihar Assembly elections are set to be a straight fight between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the opposition Mahagathbandhan, headed by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
In the outgoing 243-member Assembly, the NDA holds 131 seats — BJP 80, JD(U) 45, HAM(S) 4, and two Independents. The Mahagathbandhan has 111 seats, with RJD holding 77, Congress 19, CPI(ML) 11, CPI(M) 2, and CPI 2.
Adding a new dimension to the contest, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj will make its electoral debut this year, announcing plans to field candidates in all 243 constituencies.
The term of the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly will end on November 22. The elections will have to be completed before this date, and the Model Code of Conduct is expected to come into effect as soon as the schedule is announced later today.
Bihar Election 2025 Date Live Update: Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Monday expressed confidence in the mahagathbandhan winning the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, saying that the alliance is "fully ready" to form the government.
"The Congress party and Mahagathbandhan are fully prepared... All are ready to form a government under the leadership of the Mahagathbandhan," the Congress leader told ANI on Monday.
Bihar Election 2025 Date Live Update: Ahead of the release of the polling schedule, the JD(U) have called for a single phase election in Bihar.
"We urged the EC to hold assembly elections in a single phase. It is possible. The state has no law and order problem, nor is it in the throes of Naxal violence. If elections could be held in a single phase in Maharashtra, why not here?" said JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha on Saturday.
In 2020, the elections in Bihar were conducted in three phases.
The upcoming elections are expected to be a direct contest between the NDA, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the Mahagathbandhan, spearheaded by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

In the 243-member Assembly, the NDA currently holds 131 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan has 111.
In the 243-member Assembly, the NDA currently holds 131 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan has 111.
Election Commission of India will be announcing the dates and schedule for the Bihar assembly elections today at 4 PM