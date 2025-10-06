Bihar Election 2025 Date Live Updates: ECI to announce Bihar polls schedule today

Bihar Election 2025 Date Live Update: The Election Commission of India is expected to announce the dates and schedule for the Bihar assembly elections 2025.

Bihar Election 2025 Date Live Updates: After the competition of the controversial Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, the Election Commission of India is expected to announce the dates and schedule for the Bihar assembly elections 2025. Monday's announcement follows a press conference by the Election Commission which shared the new details and processes which will be incorporated for the highly anticipated state elections....Read More

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, held a series of meetings in Patna over the weekend to assess security arrangements, logistics, and enforcement preparedness with top state officials to ensure free, fair and inducement-free elections.

Ahead of the announcements, parties involved in the Bihar polls called on the Election Commission to ensure the conduct of fair and transparent polls across the state. Furthermore, many states have called for single phase voting for Bihar.

"We urged the EC to hold assembly elections in a single phase. It is possible. The state has no law and order problem, nor is it in the throes of Naxal violence. If elections could be held in a single phase in Maharashtra, why not here?" said JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha.

Meanwhile, the seat-sharing for both INDIA and NDA alliances are expected to be announced later this week. RJD's Tejaswhi Yadav stated that the INDA bloc's formula is in its final stages and will be announced soon.