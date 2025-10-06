INDIA bloc's Bihar seat-sharing to be out soon, leaders meet at Tejashwi's house

The suspense over seat-sharing in the INDIA bloc is likely to end soon as the coalition has said the details will be made public “within a couple of days”. Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav addressing an event in Patna(HT File Photo)

The leaders of the the multi-party coalition met at the house of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who heads the INDIA bloc’s coordination committee for the upcoming polls, news agency PTI reported.

Emerging from the meeting, Vikassheel Insan Party president Mukesh Sahni told reporters that “all things have been finalised”.

“But, please excuse me from divulging the details. We shall announce everything at a press conference... the day after tomorrow,” he was quoted as saying.

Sahni had joined the coalition, which includes Congress and three Left parties, in the thick of the Lok Sabha polls last year, after having burnt his bridges with the ruling BJP-led NDA, which had rewarded him with a ministerial berth in 2020 despite having lost his own seat in the assembly elections.

RJD national general secretary Alok Mehta was, however, more guarded in his response.

“Most things have been discussed. A few issues remain to be sorted out. But, all would be final in two days and we will announce everything at a press conference," RJD's national general secretary Alok Mehta said.

Earlier, on their way to Yadav’s residence, state Congress president Rajesh Kumar and AICC in-charge for the state Krishna Allavaru had said that “seat-sharing” and “prospective candidates” were the major issues to be taken up at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday said the Election Commission of India (ECI) would soon decide the number of phases for the upcoming Bihar polls after weighing the pros and cons even as he outlined that the central poll panel had taken 17 new initiatives for better conduct of the upcoming state polls and these would be replicated across the country in due course.

He also said that the election process will be completed before November 22, when the term of the current assembly ends. Kumar led the EC panel for a two-day visit to poll-bound state to review the preparations.