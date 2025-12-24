Patna, The Bihar Judicial Services Association sought Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha's apology for allegedly making "highly objectionable and deeply disturbing remarks against a judge". Bihar Judicial Services Association seeks DyCM's apology for comment on judge

In a letter addressed to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the association's secretary Anil Kumar Singh flagged a video clip, now viral on social media, in which Sinha, who holds the Revenue and Land Reforms portfolio, can be seen "questioning the integrity and impartiality of a judicial officer".

The minister can be heard in the purported video as suggesting that a judge, who had decided a matter quickly, might have acted because of vested "interests" and that his conduct ought to be reported to the chief justice of the Patna High Court.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

However, the association, in the letter dated December 23, claimed that "remarks of this nature, especially from members of the executive, have the potential to interfere with the administration of justice, and may deter judges from discharging their duties fearlessly".

"Public criticism of the judiciary must be measured, informed and rooted in constitutional propriety... if any matter is needed to be reported to the Hon'ble High Court, as is said and heard in the video, then the same is to be reported in the manner as prescribed," the letter said.

"Making any sort of public statement against any judicial officer or judicial institution in an undesirable manner on a public platform, which has even gone viral on social media, is not to be expected from the Hon'ble Minister," it added.

The letter said Sinha should reflect upon the consequences of his statements and tender an apology for his remarks.

"Upholding mutual respect among constitutional institutions is essential for preserving democratic governance and the rule of law," it said.

