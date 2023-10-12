Bihar train accident LIVE Updates: Commissioner of Safety to probe mishap cause

Bihar Train Accident Today Live Updates: Four people died and around 70 people were injured after the express train en route to Kamakhya junction in Assam from Delhi derailed in Bihar at 9.35 pm on Wednesday. The derailment took place near Raghunathpur station of the Danapur division of the East Central Railway. Five trains have been cancelled so far while several diverted as restoration of the tracks is currently underway. The Patna-Puri special, Sasaram-Ara passenger special, Ara-BBU special, Patna-DDU special and Patna-BXR trains were cancelled and 12 trains were diverted in the down direction on the mainline, including Kota-Patna express, Delhi-KYQ express, CSMT-Asansol express, Magadh express, LTT-DBRG express after the accident.

The accident came just over four months after a horrific triple train tragedy in Odisha's Balasore district in June claimed 296 lives.