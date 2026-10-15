Bikes skid on Kolkata’s rainbow flyover; Bengal govt scrambles for answers

Following videos of motorcycles skidding on rain-soaked, freshly painted roads in West Bengal's Kolkata sparked safety concerns, officials were ordered an investigation into the incidents while some reports claimed began removing the paint on Thursday.

As a precautionary measure, the Asansol administration also removed freshly applied paint from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Mor. (Screengrabs from X/@AITCofficial)

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Ahead of the festive season, the state government had given several road stretches across Kolkata a colourful makeover. State's urban development and municipal affairs minister Agnimitra Paul said the Gariahat flyover in south Kolkata, the Chingrighata flyover in the eastern part of the city and a section of Red Road in central Kolkata had been painted in rainbow hues, with due consideration given to safety norms.

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Local news channel Taaza claimed workers removed the freshly painted surface of the Chingrighata flyover overnight after a viral video showed three motorbikes skidding on the stretch ahead of Durga Puja. HT could not independently verify this. Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari ordered a probe into why the surface became slippery.

Agnimitra Paul directed specialist engineers and officials to investigate the cause, while teams from the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) inspected the site. Special blocks were also installed to regulate vehicle speeds.

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{{^usCountry}} An official of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) said rows of 'cat's eye' road studs have been installed at intervals of 10 metres on the rainbow-painted stretch of Chingrighata Flyover, and the surface of Gariahat Bridge has been scraped to make it rougher and increase friction to prevent accidents, PTI news agency reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An official of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) said rows of 'cat's eye' road studs have been installed at intervals of 10 metres on the rainbow-painted stretch of Chingrighata Flyover, and the surface of Gariahat Bridge has been scraped to make it rougher and increase friction to prevent accidents, PTI news agency reported. {{/usCountry}}

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As a precautionary measure, the Asansol administration also removed freshly applied paint from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Mor. Officials are exploring alternative materials that can provide better grip and remain slip-resistant during rainfall.

Dashcam videos showed bikers skidding on flyover

On Wednesday, videos showing motorcycles skidding on a newly painted, rainbow-coloured stretch of a Kolkata flyover went viral on X, triggering safety concerns and a political controversy. Opposition parties, environmentalists and citizens questioned whether the paint used on the roads was suitable for safe driving conditions.

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Ahead of the festive season, the state government had given several road stretches across Kolkata a colourful makeover. Paul said the Gariahat flyover in south Kolkata, the Chingrighata flyover in the eastern part of the city and a section of Red Road in central Kolkata had been painted in rainbow hues, with due consideration given to safety norms.

However, videos showing bikers skidding on the painted stretches after rainfall raised questions about the safety of the beautification drive.

In a video shared by several users on X, two bikers can be seen falling after their motorcycles slipped on the painted stretch of the Chingrighata flyover.

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Watch:

HT has not verified the authenticity of this video.

TMC takes dig over paint removal

In a post on X, the Mamata's AITC questioned the source of funds being used to remove the paint, asking who would bear the cost after the government maintained that the painting work had not involved public money.

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The party also questioned why the flyover had been painted in the first place if the paint had to be removed following safety concerns, and accused the BJP government in West Bengal of evading accountability.

Agnimitra Paul said the administration could not establish the reason behind the skidding of the motorcycles. "Two motorcycles had reportedly skidded on a flyover yesterday, but we cannot say with certainty what caused it. Vehicles can skid due to various reasons," PTI quoted her as saying on Thursday.

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The minister said it would be premature to conclude that the accidents occurred due to the painting. "It could or could not be because of the painting. Senior officials have examined the matter. Cat's eyes road studs have been installed on Chingrighata Flyover and the surface of Gariahat Bridge has been roughened to increase friction," Paul said.

Paint used on roads was 'anti-skid': Paul

Defending the initiative, Paul maintained that the paint used on the roads was anti-skid and should not, by itself, cause motorcycles to lose their balance. However, she said the reported accidents were being investigated to determine the circumstances in which they occurred.

The opposition Congress, Mamata AITC and CPI(M) questioned the safety of the beautification drive launched ahead of Durga Puja, marking the first major festive season since the BJP came to power in West Bengal.

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Sharing the video of skidding bikers on X, Mamata AITC described the freshly painted flyover as a "death trap", alleging that motorcycles had skidded and accidents occurred during the first spell of rain. The party also demanded accountability from Paul over the incidents.

Paul also rejected suggestions that the use of rainbow colours on Kolkata's roads was intended to represent the LGBTQ community or any specific social group, PTI reported. The rainbow flag is internationally recognised as a symbol of LGBTQ pride, diversity and solidarity.

Clarifying the government's intent, she said the colours were chosen to reflect Kolkata's cultural legacy, communal harmony and collective spirit, rather than to represent any particular community.

The minister further claimed that the project had not involved public funds, stating that the work was undertaken with financial support from companies through their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

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(With inputs from PTI)