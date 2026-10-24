BJP alleges Sanjay Raut faked AI audio on 500 crore payout to Jarange; Sena UBT leader claims BJP MLC leaked clip

The political row over an audio recording alleging a ₹500 crore payment to Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange intensified on Saturday, with the BJP accusing Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut of fabricating the clip using artificial intelligence (AI). The BJP alleged that the recording was part of an attempt to advance Rahul Gandhi's agenda and create divisions within the ruling alliance.

The controversy escalated after Fadnavis ordered a forensic examination of the audio clip. (ANI)

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Raut rejected the charge, claiming that a BJP member of legislative council (MLC) had leaked the recording amid what he described as "cut-throat competition" within the party. Meanwhile, Jarange, who has denied receiving any money, called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to ensure a thorough investigation and hold everyone involved accountable, news agency PTI reported.

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The controversy escalated after Fadnavis ordered a forensic examination of the audio clip on Friday. The recording, released by Jarange on Thursday, purportedly features BJP functionaries discussing an alleged payment of ₹500 crore to the activist through Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, Eknath Shinde's son.

BJP alleges Sanjay Raut fabricated audio using AI

BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban called for a case to be registered against Raut, if required, and demanded an investigation into whether he had received money from Rahul Gandhi to carry out the alleged conspiracy.

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{{^usCountry}} Ban claimed that Raut had coordinated the operation from a purported war room in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, and alleged that he had taken up a task from Rahul Gandhi to discredit the BJP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ban claimed that Raut had coordinated the operation from a purported war room in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, and alleged that he had taken up a task from Rahul Gandhi to discredit the BJP. {{/usCountry}}

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"Sanjay Raut orchestrated the conspiracy from a war room in Navi Mumbai's Vashi. The contract to defame the BJP has been taken by Raut from Rahul Gandhi. Raut has been consistently pushing Gandhi's agenda over the past few days," Ban claimed.

Raut claims BJP MLC leaked recording

Responding to the allegations, Raut said Fadnavis should first register a case before ordering a forensic examination of the recording. He, however, claimed that the investigation would not produce any results.

"The clip was leaked by a BJP MLC. He was involved in the talks with Jarange. The CM treated him with a lot of affection, which has backfired," Raut said without identifying the lawmaker.

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Raut maintained that internal rivalries within the BJP had led to the leak and described the incident as evidence of a "cut-throat" contest within the party. He also alleged that the BJP had become the target of a sting operation.

"If an internal audio clip is getting leaked, then the Home Department has gone against you (the CM)," Raut said.

Fadnavis also heads the state's Home Department.

Raut further alleged that tensions between Fadnavis and Shinde had intensified, claiming that their "cold war" had reached its peak and that both leaders could go to any length to politically finish each other off.

What does the viral audio clip allegedly contain?

Jarange released the recording on Thursday, claiming that a conspiracy had been hatched to silence him and weaken the Maratha reservation movement.

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The purported conversation features BJP functionaries discussing an alleged ₹500 crore payment to Jarange through Shrikant Shinde. A woman is purportedly heard claiming that the money had been delivered to the activist through the Shiv Sena MP.

The recording also allegedly contains a discussion about ways to counter Jarange's growing political influence in the Marathwada region ahead of the 2024 assembly elections.

The allegations contained in the clip have not been established, and its authenticity is the subject of the forensic probe ordered by Fadnavis.

The controversy emerged amid allegations by Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam that BJP insiders were working with Jarange to politically "finish off" Shinde, the Shiv Sena chief and Deputy CM.

(With PTI inputs)