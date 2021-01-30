IND USA
BJP president JP Nadda.(ANI)
BJP president JP Nadda.(ANI)
india news

'BJP, AIADMK will contest together in Tamil Nadu': Nadda

  • The party had also announced chief minister Edapaddi Palaniswami as its candidate for the top post.
By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:49 PM IST

BJP national president JP Nadda formally announced on Saturday night that the alliance with the ruling AIADMK will continue for the assembly elections slated for April-May. The announcement came during his rally in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district. "The BJP has decided in the coming times it will contest with the AIADMK and other like-minded parties in the elections," said Nadda, clad in traditional Tamil attire.

The AIADMK had been the first to make the move by announcing that their alliance formed ahead of the 2019 parliamentary elections will continue as early as November when Union home minister Amit Shah was in Chennai to inaugurate infrastructure projects.

The party had also announced chief minister Edapaddi Palaniswami as its candidate for the top post. Since then, there was uneasiness between the two partners as the BJP did not reciprocate initially. As tension mounted, the state leaders maintained that as a national party, it was the norm for their leadership in Delhi to make the announcements. It was expected to be made by Nadda who is on his second visit to the state this month. Earlier, on Pongal day, he addressed the 51st anniversary of Thuglak magazine currently being edited by S Gurumurthy.

Also read: Agitation continues to gain momentum, as more farmers head towards Delhi

Party president JP Nadda who arrived in the temple town late Friday night visited the famous Meenakshi Amman temple accompanied by his wife on Saturday morning. He also conducted a series of meetings with the state party’s core committee, social media volunteers and newly joined members before addressing the public on Saturday evening. The BJP’s poll plank has been to consolidate Hindu votes by attacking the opposition’s MK Stalin-led DMK. The BJP carried out a ‘vetrivel yatra’ (victorious spear march) which has subsequently become its electioneering slogan which they say is to protect Hindu interests in the state.

Nadda highlighted central schemes that have benefited the state and reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a supporter of Tamil language having quoted Tamil poet-saint Thiruvalluvar on several national and international platforms. “When he was, elected not only was the future of India safe but the destiny of Tamil Nadu also changed in its development,” said Nadda. He added that the state received justice comparing funds allotted to it during the UPA regime and the current Modi government. Last week, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi-led BJP, stating that Tamil Nadu was in danger as they disrespected the southern state, its language and culture.

Meanwhile, AIADMK top leadership was also in Madurai on Saturday as Palaniswami and his deputy O Paneerselvam inaugurated a temple with life-size bronze statues of their late stalwarts - MG Ramachandran (MGR) and J Jayalalithaa. The temple is located in a sprawling 12-acre plot in Thirumangalam and was constructed for 50-lakh. The bronze statues weigh 400-kilograms each. Speaking after the unveiling, Palaniswami revered the late leaders and rallied the crowd to work towards winning the upcoming assembly elections slated for April-May. Even while the BJP swept the parliamentary polls across India in 2014 and 2019, it was trounced in Tamil Nadu. The DMK won 38/39 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 drubbing the AIADMK-BJP combine.

The AIADMK is aiming for a consecutive third term after winning back-to-back polls under Jayalalithaa’s leadership before she passed away while in office in December 2016. With Jayalalithaa's close aide and expelled leader VK Sasikala set to return to Chennai, Palaniswami-led AIADMK has been firm that she won't be taken back into the party and is appropriating the MGR-Jayalalithaa legacy in a series of actions. Besides campaigning on their legacy, the AIADMK is hopeful based on their performance in tackling Covid-19, its welfare schemes and reservation measures.

Other allies of the AIADMK-led NDA alliance, such as the PMK and the DMDK, have also been posturing. The PMK has demanded that the AIADMK carves a 20 per cent reservation for their community and vote bank - the Vanniyars - under the existing Most Backward Caste quota. The DMDK has asked the AIADMK to allot them 41 seats as they did in 2011 and have also welcomed Sasikala into politics.

SII had told the court that the two companies operate in different product categories and there is no scope for confusion over the trademark.(Reuters)
SII had told the court that the two companies operate in different product categories and there is no scope for confusion over the trademark.(Reuters)
india news

Relief for SII as court rejects trademark-violation plea over `Covishield'

PTI, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:38 PM IST
On January 4, Cutis-Biotech, a pharmacertical firm, filed a suit in the civil court claiming it was a prior user of the brandname Covishield, and sought to restrain SII from using the name.
Local people on Saturday held an agitation demanding the killing of the leopard that had attacked and killed three women in the Devalthal village of Pithoragarh district. (HT PHOTO).
Local people on Saturday held an agitation demanding the killing of the leopard that had attacked and killed three women in the Devalthal village of Pithoragarh district. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Villagers protest in Pithoragarh after leopard attacks three women

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:30 PM IST
  • The villagers complained that the leopard is frequently visible in the area due to which locals are living in fear. They said that they have seen the leopard roaming in the area at 9 am in the morning, making it unsafe for them to step out.
**EDS: IMAGE POSTED BY @AmitShah ON SATURDAY, JAN. 30, 2021** New Delhi: Former TMC leaders Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti and Rudranil Ghosh meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah as they join BJP. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_30_2021_000206A)(PTI)
**EDS: IMAGE POSTED BY @AmitShah ON SATURDAY, JAN. 30, 2021** New Delhi: Former TMC leaders Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti and Rudranil Ghosh meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah as they join BJP. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_30_2021_000206A)(PTI)
india news

Shah welcomes TMC rebels in Delhi; Bengal politics enters 'chartered plane era'

By Tanmay Chatterjee | Reported by Sparshita Saxena, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:40 PM IST
  • Never before in Bengal was a chartered plane hired by a party to carry defectors, political observers said.
Earlier this month WhatsApp had introduced its privacy policy mandating its users to accept its terms and conditions.(Bloomberg)
Earlier this month WhatsApp had introduced its privacy policy mandating its users to accept its terms and conditions.(Bloomberg)
india news

Plea moved in Supreme Court seeking stay on WhatsApp privacy policy updates

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:16 PM IST
The plea stated that the 2021 Policy of WhatsApp is highly invasive and has been unilaterally forced upon Indian internet users.
Tractors all set for their Republic Day march at Singhu border. (Photo: HT/Amal KS)
Tractors all set for their Republic Day march at Singhu border. (Photo: HT/Amal KS)
india news

Republic Day violence: Delhi Police files case against Tharoor, others

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:12 PM IST
The case has been registered at the IP Estate police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, police said.
The tribals informed the forest authorities that a tiger had been on the prowl in the Rampur forest area of Dahegaon block in Telangana’s Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district since the early hours of Wednesday and had attacked cattle near Kammaragaon village. (AP FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
The tribals informed the forest authorities that a tiger had been on the prowl in the Rampur forest area of Dahegaon block in Telangana’s Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district since the early hours of Wednesday and had attacked cattle near Kammaragaon village. (AP FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
india news

Man-eater which killed 2 tribals in Telangana's Kumaram Bheem resurfaces

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:07 PM IST
  • The forest authorities, who observed the pug marks in the fields, identified it as the same male tiger which killed two people in nearby areas in November and had disappeared into the adjacent forests of Maharashtra.
Workers, wearing PPE, sanitise a classroom, ahead of reopening of educational institutions after a gap of over 10 months owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, in Jammu.(PTI)
Workers, wearing PPE, sanitise a classroom, ahead of reopening of educational institutions after a gap of over 10 months owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, in Jammu.(PTI)
india news

Preparations underway for reopening schools in Jammu for Classes 9 to 12

ANI, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:04 PM IST
Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 30 (ANI): Preparations are underway to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 in Jammu from February 1 as directed by the Union Territory government.
Farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been camping at Delhi's borders for more than two months now against the new farm laws.(HT photo)
Farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been camping at Delhi's borders for more than two months now against the new farm laws.(HT photo)
india news

Agitation continues to gain momentum, as more farmers head towards Delhi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:56 PM IST
As Singhu and Ghazipur borders turned into a fortress amid escalating tension, Rajewal urged people to not get provoked by any misinformation otherwise it would harm the ongoing movement.
Farmers protest during a tractor rally near the Singhu border crossing in Delhi, on January 26. (Bloomberg)
Farmers protest during a tractor rally near the Singhu border crossing in Delhi, on January 26. (Bloomberg)
india news

Police preventing water tankers from reaching protesting farmers: Satyendra Jain

ANI, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:53 PM IST
The minister critisised the Haryana government over suspension of telecom services, and use of tear gar and water cannon on farmers.
The entry to the farmers' protest venue was closely guarded by police and para military personnel with even mediapersons finding it difficult to reach there.(HT photo)
The entry to the farmers' protest venue was closely guarded by police and para military personnel with even mediapersons finding it difficult to reach there.(HT photo)
india news

Farmers' protest: Day after violence, Singhu border turns into fortress

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:48 PM IST
The venue on the GT Karnal road, one of the major protest sites, also had a thinner presence than previous days even though protesting farmers asserted that it was "swelling" with more people from Punjab and Haryana coming to join them.
Security officials examine the site of an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui(REUTERS)
Security officials examine the site of an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui(REUTERS)
india news

Israeli embassy in Delhi on high alert before bomb blast: Ambassador

AFP, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:45 PM IST
The envoy, Ron Malka, said he was not surprised by Friday's attack, which caused no injuries but blew the windows out of three cars.
Image for representation. (ANI)
Image for representation. (ANI)
india news

A year after first Covid-19 case, Kerala continues to grapple with pandemic

By Ramesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:49 PM IST
  • On Saturday, the state reported another high of 6,282 new Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 10.51 per cent while the active caseload stands at 71,469.
Author Arundhati Roy joins farmers' ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Tikri Border in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 09, 2021. (PTI)
Author Arundhati Roy joins farmers' ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Tikri Border in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 09, 2021. (PTI)
india news

New laws will break the backbone of agri sector: Arundhati Roy

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:23 PM IST
"The new agriculture laws will break the backbone of the farm sector and give the control to the corporates," she said, alleging that the Union government was trying to discredit the agitation.
Rajib Banerjee, Vaishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghosal, Rathin Chakraborty and actor Rudranil Ghosh joined the BJP.(Amit Shah/Twitter Photo)
Rajib Banerjee, Vaishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghosal, Rathin Chakraborty and actor Rudranil Ghosh joined the BJP.(Amit Shah/Twitter Photo)
india news

5 rebel Trinamool leaders meet Amit Shah, join BJP

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:43 PM IST
The BJP had flown the rebel leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to Delhi in a chartered plane earlier in the day.
