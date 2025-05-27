BJP expels two rebel lawmakers in Karnataka

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled two rebel lawmakers and former Karnataka ministers, ST Somashekhar and Shivaram Hebbar, from the party over anti-party activities for six years. In 2019, the two defected to the BJP from Congress. (X)

“The two were given sufficient time to rectify their behaviour,” said state BJP chief BY Vijayendra. He added that the state unit recommended strict disciplinary action, emphasising the need to strengthen the party organisation ahead of local body elections, including in Greater Bengaluru.

Somashekhar, who represents Yeshwanthpur (Bengaluru) and Hebbar Yellapura (Uttara Kannada) in the state assembly, did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

In 2019, the two defected to the BJP from Congress, which has since returned to power in the state. They were rewarded with ministerial positions in the then-chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s government.

Somashekhar and Hebbar retained their Cabinet berths when Basavaraj Bommai replaced Yediyurappa. They began distancing themselves from the BJP and aligning with the Congress after it won the 2023 state elections.

Somashekhar and Hebbar voted against the BJP’s candidates in the state legislative council and Rajya Sabha elections and attended Congress legislature party meetings. They stayed away from the BJP protests against the ruling Congress in the assembly.

Somashekhar has criticised the BJP leadership and defended his association with chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, DK Shivakumar, arguing that such ties were necessary to secure developmental funds for his constituency.