The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) bid to retain power in Uttar Pradesh for a third term will depend largely on its performance in the Purvanchal (eastern) region that spans 100-120 assembly constituencies, people aware of the matter said. Elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly will be held early next year along with four other states.

The BJP has identified three OBC groups—the Kurmis, the Koeri/Kushwahas and the Rajbhars—that it will aggressively pursue in Purvanchal. (Representational image) more less

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Given the region’s importance, the party is deploying more resources and sharpening its outreach to the non-Yadav OBCs (Other Backward Classes), whose support is central to a favourable election outcome, a BJP leader said, asking not to be named.

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“After the party’s performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, our assessment showed that the caste composition in the region and the Opposition’s hold over its vote bank will be a formidable challenge for us. There is a large segment of floater voters who moved away from the BJP and voted for the SP; this is what we need to bring back,” the senior party functionary said.

The BJP has identified three OBC groups—the Kurmis, the Koeri/Kushwahas and the Rajbhars—that it will aggressively pursue in Purvanchal. It is also relying on its allies: the Apna Dal (S) for Kurmi votes; the Nishad Party for Nishad, Mallah, and Bind communities; and the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) for Rajbhars and most backward castes.

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{{^usCountry}} “Every OBC group is critical (for the party) this election… The party will take care of their concerns about ticket allocation and we will also have targeted campaigns. We are not looking at one big election narrative; there will be micro management,” said a second party functionary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Every OBC group is critical (for the party) this election… The party will take care of their concerns about ticket allocation and we will also have targeted campaigns. We are not looking at one big election narrative; there will be micro management,” said a second party functionary. {{/usCountry}}

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The functionary added: “The Rajbhars, for instance, are a small community. They may be between 4% and 5% of the state’s population but in Purvanchal, they are an important caste group and in places like Ghazipur, Ballia, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Deoria, Gorakhpur and Basti, they have clout that matters in the election outcome,” said the second functionary. The two leaders said that the BJP’s performance in Purvanchal has shown a dip since the 2017 assembly polls, when the party stormed to power, winning 312 of the 403 seats. The party’s tally fell to 255 in 2022.

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On question on how the BJP will tackle the Samajwadi Party’s strategy of wooing the upper castes and non-Yadav OBCs, and the resentment against the chief minister for allegedly promoting “Thakurwaad”, or giving preference to those from the Thakur/Rajput caste, the second functionary said: “In the run up to the elections, we hear a lot of concerns and complaints. Even if they (SP) give more tickets to non-Yadav candidates, will they make anyone other than a Yadav a CM? Have people forgotten how the other castes were treated when the Yadavs were in power.”

And while it is in the process of assessing the anti-incumbency factor against legislators and the issues that can emerge as potential challenges, the BJP is also readying a plan to highlight how it transformed UP from a “lawless” state to a “well-governed” one, said the first functionary quoted above “The other big task for us is to convert the support for the double-engine leadership of Modi-Yogi into votes…” said the first functionary.

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The BJP refers to its government at the Centre and at the state as a “double engine”.