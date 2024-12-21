BJP leader CT Ravi calls defamation case a conspiracy to intimidate him

BJP leader CT Ravi on Saturday claimed that the defamation case against him was a "conspiracy" to intimidate him and alleged that he was arrested without the permission of the Assembly Speaker. On Saturday, BJP leader CT Ravi said that he was detained without the Assembly Speaker's consent and that the defamation case against him was a "conspiracy" to scare him.(PTI)

Speaking to ANI, Ravi claimed that for 15 hours, he was moved from one place to another across four districts.

"I feel very sad. I have been working for the past 20 years...I was arrested with false allegations against me...Without the permission of the Assembly speaker, a case was registered against me and I was arrested without any prior notice...For almost 15 hours I was shifted from one place to another in four districts... why was this done...I doubt that there is some hidden agenda...Some of the isolated places were also there where I was taken to...If they can't give security to an MLA then how will they provide security to the common man? I complained also but no FIR has been registered yet. Why was my FIR not registered? The law is equal for everyone," Ravi said.

"I think this is a conspiracy to scare me... A planning was made for this," the BJP leader added.

The case against Ravi was filed by Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, who alleged that he used derogatory language against her in the Legislative Council.

The Karnataka High Court issued an interim order for the BJP leader's release. CT Ravi's son, Swarthak Surya called it a "big relief" and affirmed his faith in the judiciary.

He further said that he had unwavering faith in his father's innocence in the case and he would never use such language for anyone, especially women.

"I was shocked when I heard the allegations. I know my father, he would never use such abusive language for anyone, especially women. He treats everyone with respect, whether young or old. I never doubted my father for a moment," Surya told ANI.

Earlier on Friday, Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar addressed the alleged derogatory remarks made by CT Ravi during the Karnataka Legislative Assembly session. Speaking to reporters at her residence in Belagavi, she expressed distress over the incident. (ANI)