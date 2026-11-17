Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Prasad Lad on Tuesday hit out at Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar or NCP (SP) lawmaker Rohit Pawar for levelling allegations against chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, citing his proximity to the owners of the company that operated the aircraft that crashed, killing Ajit Pawar, the then Maharashtra deputy chief minister, in January.

Rohit Pawar questioned the integrity of the Ajit Pawar crash probe and accused Fadnavis of shielding VSR Ventures.

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Rohit Pawar questioned the integrity of the investigation and accused Fadnavis of shielding the firm VSR Ventures. Rohit Pawar questioned whether someone in the government was shielding the company owner and demanded an investigation.

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Lad wrote to NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, asking him to clarify the party’s position on Rohit Pawar’s allegations against Fadnavis. He objected to Rohit Pawar referring to Fadnavis as a muffler man.

Deep Dive Why did BJP MLA Prasad Lad ask Sharad Pawar to clarify the NCP (SP)'s position? Lad said Rohit Pawar's allegations against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis could cast doubt on Fadnavis's public image. He asked Sharad Pawar to say whether the remarks were Rohit's personal views or represented the party. What did Rohit Pawar allege about Devendra Fadnavis and VSR Ventures? Rohit Pawar alleged that Fadnavis was shielding VSR Ventures and its owners, pointing to their alleged close ties. He questioned the handling of the investigation into the aircraft crash that killed Ajit Pawar; these claims were allegations, not established findings. What kind of investigation has Rohit Pawar sought into Ajit Pawar's plane crash? Rohit Pawar has called for the investigation to be transferred from the state CID to the CBI. Fadnavis has said he requested the Union home minister's intervention to help complete the investigation and release its findings promptly.

Lad wrote that the allegations cast doubt on Fadnavis’s image. “No one can object to an impartial probe...Fadnavis has long enjoyed public trust. It is not right to leave him under suspicion before the allegations are proven. In such a situation, the party should be clear.”

Lad said NCP (SP) leaders Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule are duty-bound to state the party’s official position on Rohit Pawar’s allegations. “If those are Rohit Pawar’s personal views, the party should say so clearly. If the party backs him, it should say that openly. Silence often creates confusion, so the party’s top leadership must take a clear public stand, and I am hopeful that there will be a positive response,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Rohit Pawar displayed Fadnavis’s photograph, showing him wearing a muffler, with Rohit Singh, son of V K Singh, the owner of VSR Ventures. He said the question is whether accountability would be allowed to proceed without fear or favour. “The person shielding Rohit Singh and VSR is a senior leader from Maharashtra, and he is none other than chief minister Devendra Fadnavis,” Pawar said at a press conference in Mumbai. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rohit Pawar displayed Fadnavis’s photograph, showing him wearing a muffler, with Rohit Singh, son of V K Singh, the owner of VSR Ventures. He said the question is whether accountability would be allowed to proceed without fear or favour. “The person shielding Rohit Singh and VSR is a senior leader from Maharashtra, and he is none other than chief minister Devendra Fadnavis,” Pawar said at a press conference in Mumbai. {{/usCountry}}