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BJP MLA under fire for remarks on Tripura’s indigenous people, their lifestyle

TIPRA Motha party founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarma demanded the BJP MLA seek an apology from the people

Published on: Nov 11, 2026, 19:03:52 IST
By Priyanka Deb Barman, Agartala
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Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Tofazzal Hossain landed in a controversy for his remarks on the indigenous people of Tripura and their lifestyle, video of which went viral on social media.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Tofazzal Hossain landed in a controversy for his remarks on the indigenous people of Tripura. (Facebook/mla.tafajjal.hossain)
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Tofazzal Hossain landed in a controversy for his remarks on the indigenous people of Tripura. (Facebook/mla.tafajjal.hossain)

“The Motha party (TIPRA Motha party) is a party of indigenous people. Since their birth, they sleep with pigs, rear pigs, and eat pigs....”, he said in the video.

Reacting to the video, BJP general secretary Bipin Debbarma said, “I don’t think that the statement is right. Every community has its own lifestyle and food habits. We shall take the matter to our party president and chief minister as well”.

TIPRA Motha party founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarma demanded the BJP MLA seek an apology from the people of the state for his statement.

“I have seen statement of Sonamura MLA where he made fun of us that we eat pigs. Though I am not in politics, but I can speak for my people and people of India...Whether we eat chicken, mutton or pork, it’s our taste, our culture...I don’t think your party will support you in this case...I ask this fellow to apologise to all people of Tripura,” he said.

“The statement made by the MLA is objectionable and deeply painful. The party should not show any kind of weakness towards him. I appeal to chief minister and home minister of the state to take action against him,” he said.

 
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