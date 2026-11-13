BJP serves show-cause notice to its Tripura MLA over remarks on indigenous communities

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has served a show-cause notice to its Tripura legislator Tofazzal Hossain over his alleged derogatory statements about the lifestyle of indigenous communities.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Tofazzal Hossain landed in controversy for his remarks about the indigenous people of Tripura. (Facebook/mla.tafajjal.hossain)

The notice sought an explanation from Hossain over the allegations and asked him to clarify his position within seven days, failing which the party would take appropriate action.

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"The party has raised concerns over your conduct, stating that the alleged statements could have implications for party discipline and organisational interests," said the notice signed by Tapas Bhattacharjee, convener of the state BJP disciplinary committee.

A reaction from Hossain on the issue was not immediately available.

Chief minister Manik Saha earlier said that he was aware of Hossain’s alleged statements, which triggered a controversy after a purported video of him targeting indigenous communities went viral. HT could not independently verify the video's authenticity.

Saha said the MLA had already apologised for his alleged misconduct, adding that "the style of delivering speech is not the same for all persons".