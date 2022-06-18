Home / India News / BJP sets up panel for Presidential election next month
BJP sets up panel for Presidential election next month

BJP chief JP Nadda and Union minister Rajnath Singh have also begun the process of reaching out to opposition leaders to seek support for the NDA’s nominee who is yet to be named.
BJP chief J P Nadda. (PTI)
BJP chief J P Nadda. (PTI)
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 12:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced the constitution of a 14-member committee, with Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat as its convener, for coordination with all its state units and allies for the July 18 Presidential election.

The team will look into the logistical details involved in the election and also explain the process of voting to members of the electoral college, a party functionary said. All MPs and MLAs are members of the electoral college and votes are cast on the basis of preference.

BJP chief JP Nadda and Union minister Rajnath Singh have also begun the process of reaching out to opposition leaders to seek support for the NDA’s nominee who is yet to be named.

presidential election
Saturday, June 18, 2022
