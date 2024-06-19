BJP slams Priyanka Gandhi as NEET aspirant's ‘torn OMR sheet’ claim proven false

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shehzad Jai Hind criticised Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for supporting a NEET-UG aspirant whose claims about a torn OMR answer sheet were found to be fraudulent by the Allahabad High Court. The court stated that the aspirant had submitted forged documents, allowing the NTA to pursue legal action. Ayushi Patel, in her petition, alleged that NTA informed her via communication that her result would not be disclosed due to a torn OMR sheet.

"Should Priyanka Vadra herself not be booked for sharing & amplifying such lies? Will media even ask her any basic questions? Will media ask her why she was creating havoc using such fakery ?, the BJP spokesperson said in an X post.

How court found NEET aspirant claims to be false?

Ayushi Patel, in her petition, alleged that NTA informed her via communication that her result would not be disclosed due to a torn OMR sheet. She further amplified these claims through a social media video, causing a stir amidst ongoing controversies surrounding NEET-UG 2024's conduct.

The viral social media post was also shared by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Patel demanded a manual evaluation of her OMR sheet and urged an inquiry into NTA's practices, even calling for a halt to admission counseling.

A vacation bench led by Justice Rajesh Singh, on June 12, instructed NTA to present the student's original records. In compliance, NTA's deputy director Sandeep Sharma submitted the original OMR sheet and an affidavit.

Upon examining the documents, the court determined that the petitioner had based her claims on falsified evidence.

NTA takes action against NEET petitioner

NTA has moved forward with legal action against the petitioner. The court expressed regret over the situation and affirmed NTA's prerogative to proceed legally.

Simultaneously, the petitioner's advocate sought court permission to withdraw the petition, which was granted promptly by the court.

In response, NTA informed the court that they had already decided to pursue legal action against the petitioner.

NEET-UG 2024 exam row

The NEET exam, held on May 5 across 4,750 centers for nearly 24 lakh students, is under scrutiny for alleged paper leaks and contentious grace marks. The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that it will revoke grace marks awarded to over 1,500 students and is open to conducting a retest.

However, ongoing protests are demanding a comprehensive investigation into the entire examination process and advocating for a complete retest.